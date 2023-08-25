Sports Ministry approves funding for athlete Tejaswin Shankar and shooters Rahi Sarnobat and Elavenil Valarivan

Tejaswin Shankar has received the green light from the Sports Ministry to acquire essential training equipment in a move toward excellence. Tejaswin's remarkable journey from the Commonwealth Games triumph to the forthcoming Asian Games has captured national attention.

Shankar's dual qualification for both the high jump and decathlon events at the Asian Games stands as a testament to his versatility and prowess.

Moreover, the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has taken a proactive step by financially aiding two shooters.

Rahi Sarnobat and Elavenil Valarivan will receive help for their participation in the ISSF World Cup in Rio de Janeiro. Sarnobat's training stint commences on September 2, culminating with her engagement in the Rio World Cup until September 19.

The implementation of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) demonstrates the government's resolve to provide athletes with the resources they need to excel.

This scheme's comprehensive coverage includes the procurement of a pole vault landing pit for Tejaswin Shankar's rigorous preparation for the upcoming Asian Games.

Notably, this investment benefits a multitude of athletes like Tejaswin who can utilize the pit post-Asian Games, amplifying the impact of the initiative.

The logistical aspects, such as the dimensions of the landing pit (10m x 6.8m x 81 m), rain cover inclusion, and associated shipping expenses, fall within the ambit of the TOPS.

This holistic approach ensures that athletes' needs are comprehensively addressed and no stone is left unturned in their pursuit of excellence.

Swastika Ghosh and Payas Jain also secure backing for international tournaments and Japanese training

Table Tennis players Payas Jain and Swastika Ghosh are also set to benefit from the support of TOPS. Payas will take part in the WTT Star Contender, Skopje, while Swastika will compete in the WTT Contender Almaty and WTT Feeder, Stockholm.

Stepping up the momentum, the ministry has also revealed that Swastika and Payas are set to embark on an intensive 20-day training regime in Japan. This training program, under the guidance of coach Qui Jian Xian, signifies a strategic investment in the advancement of table tennis in India.