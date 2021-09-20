Sprinter Amlan Borgohain bags two medals at 60th National Open Athletics Championships, eyes CWG and Asian Games next

Amlan Borgohain clinched a gold medal in the 200m dash event at the 60th National Open Athletics Championships in Warangal, Telangana, on Sunday (September 19). He achieved the feat with a personal best timing of 20.75s.

Not only did Borgohain win gold, he also bagged a silver medal in the 100m event in the competition, clocking yet another personal best timing of the 10.34s.

Following his remarkable stint at the National Open Athletics Championships, Borgohain has now set his sights on the upcoming Commonwealth and Asian Games scheduled to be held in 2022.

I can still run much faster: Amlan Borgohain

Borgohain, who bagged two medals at the National Open Athletics Championships, believes he could've improved his timing. His confidence played a huge role in his victory.

"My coach has already said that you can win the race in the call room and that's what I did with my presence and confidence. I was happy with my performance but I made a few technical errors so I know I can still run much faster," said Amlan Borgohain.

Head coach James Hillier was also impressed with the improvement that Borgohain showed at the event. Hillier took note of the sprinter's hard work and capabilities and is looking forward to watching him compete in Europe next year.

"Firstly, it was a significant improvement on his personal best and secondly the manner and confidence in which he really owned the race from start to finish was very impressive," said coach Hillier.

Hillier also credited the sprinter for maintaining his class and not letting the experience factor meddle in his confidence. Borgohain was the only non-international in the race, but excelled with a fantastic performance.

"It was fascinating to note that he was the only non-international in the race and the least experienced. However, he oozed class that made it look like he was the most experienced campaigner in the field," added the coach.

