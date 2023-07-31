Sri Lanka Athletics National Championships 2023: Santhosh Kumar wins gold in men's 400m hurdles; two medals in women's 400m for India

The Indian contingent at the Sri Lanka Athletics National Championships 2023 managed to have a good haul of medals. On Sunday, the Indian athletes ended their campaign with 14 coveted medals, which include nine gold, four silver, and one bronze medal.

Out of the Indian participants, the name of Santosh Kumar stands out among the rest. While competing in men's 400m hurdles, Santosh showed his prowess, overpowering the opponents with an impressive timing of 50.38 seconds. It earned him a well-deserved gold medal.

Santosh's performances were noticed by the authorities. The SAI Media also congratulated the athlete. While breaking the news about his recent performance, their Twitter handle wrote:

"India's Santhosh Kumar wins gold in men's 400m hurdles with a time of 50.38 secs. #SriLanka national athletics meet in Colombo."

Sonia Baishya and Jisna Mathew win medals in women's 400m event of the Sri Lanka Athletics National Championships 2023

Two days back, Sonia Baishya participated in the women’s 400m event. She also managed to make a big impression in the Sri Lanka Athletics National Championships 2023. Baishya finished with a timing of 53.46 seconds in the women's 400m and managed to win gold.

Indian athlete's medal-winning performances did not end there as another participant made her name in the women's 400m event. Jisna Mathew, who clocked 53.75 seconds, finished in second place, to claim the silver medal. She was left behind just by her counterpart, Sonia Baishya.

On the final day of the event, India concluded its journey in the event with six medals at the Sugathadasa Stadium in Colombo. It should be noted that the event was the 101st edition of Sri Lanka's national athletics championships.

Apart from the Indians, the shining athletes from the Maldives also took part in the competition. The participation of foreign athletes, especially the ones from India, was mutually beneficial as it allowed the Sri Lankan participants to also have a sterner test.