Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga records 85.41m throw, leaves India’s Sachin Yadav behind in longest Javelin throw of 2025

Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga took a world lead in javelin, leaving behind India’s Sachin Yadav, with his incredible performance in the 2025 Perth Track Classic, currently taking place at the WA Athletics Stadium in Western Australia. In the final of the 800g javelin throw, Tharanga threw 85.41m, which was his season’s best performance.

Although Tharanga agonizingly missed out on making the national record by a mere four centimeters, he put in an effort strong enough to go past Sachin, who recently threw 84.39m in the National Games. Last year in June, Tharanga set the national record with a throw of 85.45m at the Asian Throwing Championships in Mokpo, South Korea.

In Perth, Tharanga finished on top, while Japan’s Rin Suzuki held the second spot with a personal best of 81.23m. Japan’s Yuta Sakiyama bagged the third spot with a throw of 80.86m, followed by Australia’s Neil Janse (75.23m), Australia’s Cameron McEntyre (75.15m), Japan’s Ryohei Arai (72.02m), Australia’s Cruz Hogan (71.03m), Australia’s Oscar Sullivan (70.01m) and Australia’s Michal Burian (61.19m).

Sachin Yadav shatters National Games record

As far as Sachin Yadav is concerned, the 25-year-old set a new record after breaking Haryana’s Rajinder Singh’s record of 84.39 meters back in 2022. The youngster fought past Rohit Yadav and Shivpal Singh to win the gold medal in the National Games on February 12.

Sachin began with a poor throw of 65.96m before making a significant improvement to 76.43m in his second. In the third, he went a little further, throwing 78.72m. He went past the 80-meter mark, throwing 81.26m in his fourth attempt.

He registered his best throw of 84.39m in his last attempt. Sachin Yadav and Rohit Yadav were the only ones to throw above the 80-metre mark.

Sachin will miss the upcoming Indian Open Throws competition as he's nursing an ankle injury he sustained during the National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand.

