Sumit Antil, Pushpendra Singh set Javelin world record at 5th India Open Para Athletics International Championships

The fifth India Open Para Athletics National Championship held in Bengaluru saw some record-shattering. The best Indian Para-Athletes were seen giving the best performances of their careers.

Indian athletes who mesmerized us with record-shackling gameplay are Sumit Antil, Yogesh Khatuniya, Pushpendra Singh, and Neeraj Yadav. Sumit and Pushpendra Singh were participating in the Javelin Throw event while the others showed up in Discus Throw.

The 2020 Tokyo Paralympics Champion, Sumit Antil was the man of the moment. He set up a new World Record for the F64 Javelin Throw event, bettering his own record at the same time. His personal best was 68.62 before the throw of 70.17 to set a new record.

This was his first 70m+ throw and World Record for Javelin Throw in the F64 category. Antil had mentioned that he wanted to cross the 75m mark at the upcoming edition of the Asian Games.

Sumit previously set the record for 68.62 at the Tokyo Paralympics and is indeed the next big thing for India in Javelin. Antil has been phenomenal for India for the last three years. Not only this, but his performance earned him tickets to the 2023 Para Athletics World Championship.

Next up was Pushpendra Singh, who soared high in the F43 category of Javelin Throw. Overall, he made a gigantic throw of 61.60m, a world record in the category. India has been a rising nation in Javelin Throw and these two athletes can do wonders in time to come.

Yogesh Khatuniya set a new World Record in Discus Throw

Yogesh Khatuniya set a new World Record in Discus throw event. He took part in F55-57 Category and made a throw of 46.79m in the men’s discus throw event. He gained entry into the 2023 Para Athletics World Championship, courtesy of his amazing performance.

Apart from them, the veteran Para Athlete and Discus Thrower, Neeraj Yadav also took part in the National Championship. He bettered his previous record in Asia in F55 category by making a throw of 38.51m, throwing seven meters more than his previous throw. This also qualified him for World Championship. Neeraj has been in the circuit for so long and has proven himself from time to time.

