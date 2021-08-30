Paralympic 2021: Sumit Antil breaks world records thrice in six attempts to win javelin throw gold medal

Sumit Antil clinched a stunning gold medal in the men's javelin throw F64 classification final with a mammoth throw of 68.55m. Meanwhile, Sandeep finished fourth on the list with his best throw of 62.20m at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics.

This is India's second gold medal of the day. Earlier, Avani Lekhara bagged gold in the women's 10m AR Air Rifle Standing SH1 at the 2021 Paralympics.

Sumit registered throws of 66.95m, 68.08m, 65.27m, 66.71m, 68.55m in his five attempts. He not only won India a medal but also shattered the world record with a world record throw for a para-athlete.

Meanwhile, his compatriot Sandeep could only manage three fair throws of 61.13m, 62.20m,62.03m in his five attempts.

Australia's Michal Burian finished second to clinch the silver medal with a throw of 66.29m while Sri Lanka's Kodithuwakku Dulan bagged a bronze medal with a best throw of 65.61m. India's Sandeep finished fourth with a throw of 62.20m.

Devendra Jhajharia, Sundar Singh Gurjar javelin final:

Earlier in the day, two-time gold medal-winning javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia clinched a scintillating third Paralympic medal, a silver this time. Sundar Singh Gurjar also clinched bronze, finishing behind Jhajharia in the men's javelin throw F46 final.

40-year-old Jhajharia, already India's greatest Paralympian after winning gold medals in the 2004 and 2016 Games, pulled off a new personal best throw of 64.35m for silver. Jhajharia bettered his own world record (63.97m) with a throw of 64.36m on Monday.

Meanwhile, Sundar finished third with a best effort of 64.01m. He bagged a bronze medal in the F46 classification in the men's javelin throw. Sundar's medal was a redemption after the 2016 Rio Paralympics disqualification setback. Sundar was disqualified for reporting late to the call room before the event.

Apart from Devendra and Sundar, India's Ajeet Singh also competed in the same event. Ajeet finished eighth with a best throw of 56.15m.

Sri Lanka's Dinesh Priyan Herath Mudiyanselage won the gold medal with a best throw of 67.79m. He also went past Devendra Jhajharia's world record.

It has been raining medals for the Indian contingent for the last two days. It has been a historic 2021 Tokyo Paralympics for India so far. The country has won two gold, four silver and one bronze medal in the last two days.

Edited by Diptanil Roy