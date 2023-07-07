Surfing in Olympics: ISA unveils crucial Training Program for Surfers ahead of Paris 2024 Games

As the debut of surfing in the Olympics approaches, the ISA has formulated a crucial training program for surfers. In response to speculation and raised concerns surrounding the selection of Tahiti as the surfing location for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the International Surfing Association (ISA) has unveiled a new plan.

Teahupo'o, meaning "Cut off heads" in Tahitian, will now host surfing competitions during the Paris Olympic Games. This marks the first training camp to be hosted by the ISA, set to run for a two-week duration. The primary objective is to accommodate surfers who have a higher chance of qualifying for the Olympics, as well as those who have already secured their spots in the main event. This training camp serves as a valuable preparation opportunity for the athletes.

The ISA announced through their social media platforms, alongside the release of the schedule for the athletes participating in the two waves of training. The first group of athletes have been assigned to the Teahupo'o training camp. This group comprises Alan Cleland, Bryan Perez, Candelaria Resano, Saffi Vette, and Shino Matsuda.

It is worth noting that Vette and Matsuda have already secured their spots in the Olympics through the 2023 Surfing Games. With the ISA taking proactive steps to provide training opportunities and prepare surfers for the challenging Teahupo'o wave, excitement builds for the forthcoming Paris Olympic Games.

The highly anticipated 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will take place from July 26 to August 11. This marks the third time that Paris will host the Summer Olympics, adding to its rich sporting legacy. The city itself, renowned for its beauty and iconic landmarks, provides a stunning backdrop for the games, offering a unique and immersive experience for athletes and spectators alike.

Unlike previous Olympics, where venues were often located miles away from the city, Paris 2024 aims to bring the action closer to the heart of the city. Several venues will be strategically placed within the city limits, allowing fans to enjoy competitions against the backdrop of famous landmarks.

The concept of hosting games in such iconic locations has generated great excitement, with anticipation building for what promises to be an unforgettable opening ceremony. Paris 2024 has the potential to rival the grandeur of Beijing 2008, which is widely regarded as one of the greatest opening ceremonies in Olympic history.

The 2024 Olympics will also introduce four new sports to the event: breakdancing, skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing. Surfing, in particular, will take place in the French territory of Tahiti, adding a thrilling coastal element to the games. It is worth noting that the 2024 Olympics will be the first "normal" edition since the Rio Olympics. The Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled for 2020, faced a one-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were held without spectators.

