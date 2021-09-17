Jaded by injuries, Swapna Barman contemplates retirement

Asian Games gold medal-winning athlete Swapna Barman ruminated thoughts of hanging her boots after suffering from prolonged injuries.

The decision comes less than 24 hours after Swapna, a North East Frontier Railway athlete, bagged a gold medal in the high jump at the 60th National Open Athletics Championships in Warangal.

Swapna has decided to call it quits, but an official announcement of Swapna's decision is yet to be made in the next few days.

Swapna, while addressing media in Warangal, said:

"My body is not taking the toll anymore. Mentally, I'm very depressed and it's not easy. "I’m a bit confused, but I’ve mentally prepared 80-90 per cent to call it quits. I will make the ‘big’ announcement after reaching Kolkata," said Swapna.

She is persistently suffering from a back injury, which has caused her severe depression, taking a toll on her decorated career.

The COVID 19 induced lockdown has caused torment in the lives of the athletes. The lockdown triggered by the pandemic has restricted Swapna from competing in sporting events throughout 2020. At a time when she was aiming for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics qualifying mark, injuries impeded her plans.

After she missed out on the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games, Swapna expressed her disappointment.

"It seems I was not destined for it. I tried hard but could not make it and struggled a lot with injuries," said Swapna Barman.

Swapna Barman expresses her struggles with injuries

Swapna was the first Indian heptathlete to win Asian Games gold in Jakarta in 2018. The Jalpaiguri-based athlete won silver at the Asian Championships in Doha in 2019, which was her last international competition.

Swapna was supposed to go under the knife, but delayed the surgery on being advised by her doctors. Due to continuous pain she has decided to undergo surgery as soon as possible.

"Ultimately I have to go for the surgery, even during this meet I was troubled by the back pain. It does not feel well anymore," said Sapna.

Swapna skipped the heptathlon event at the ongoing 60th National Open Athletics Championships in Warangal.

"I never wanted to participate, but because of Railway commitments I had to participate here," Swapna, who skipped her pet heptathlon event in Warangal, said.

