Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone vs Gabby Thomas: America's biggest track stars set to face off at the LA Grand Prix in the 200m

Sydney McLaughlin and Gabby Thomas are two of America's fastest track stars at the moment, and fans are eager to see how they fare competing against each other. While the two have previously participated in different events, McLaughlin is running the 200m at the upcoming LA Grand Prix, promising an interesting showdown for fans.

Before this, McLaughlin and Thomas have gone head-to-head only once before. It was at the 2023 NYC Grand Prix, where the latter stepped into the world-record holder’s domain by competing in the 400m race.

Sydney McLaughlin did reign supreme there, clocking 49.51 for the win. However, Gabby Thomas wasn't far behind, taking silver with a 50.29, shortly after having clocked an 11.08 to win gold in the 100m.

Now, it's the Tokyo Olympic Champion’s turn to venture into rival territory. She was originally meant to compete in the 400m at the LA Grand Prix but switched her entry to the 200m sprint at the last minute. While the decision has raised some eyebrows, fans are certainly appreciative of the chance to see McLaughlin and Thomas go head-to-head.

With just a week to go before the race, it will be exciting to witness the two face each other once again. While Thomas remains a fan favorite for the win, having won an Olympic bronze and World Championship silver in the distance, McLaughlin certainly can't be counted out of the race.

Sydney McLaughlin vs Gabby Thomas: Comparing the Americans’ best performances

Sydney McLaughlin and Gabby Thomas have both made big names for themselves in the world of track and field, having clocked some impressive times over the past few years.

McLaughlin is a specialist in the 400m hurdles and began exploring the 400m sprint in 2023. In her first professional outing in the event, she clocked a 49.71. A few weeks later she set a personal best of 48.74, which was a world lead at the time.

Meanwhile, Thomas specializes in the shorter sprints but holds an impressive personal best of 49.68 in the 400m. However, that time still puts her nearly a second behind her compatriot in the event.

When comparing the Americans in the 100m and 200m, it is Gabby Thomas who emerges victorious. Her personal bests in the events are 11s and 21.16s respectively. On the other hand, Sydney McLaughlin’s best for the 100m is a winded-aided 11.07, and her personal best for the 200m is 22.39.