US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021: Sydney McLaughlin breaks 400m hurdles world record

Sydney McLaughlin made headlines at the ongoing US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 by shattering the women's 400m hurdles world record. The 21-year-old clocked the 400m hurdles in 51.90 seconds, chasing down Dalilah Muhammad's world record of 52.16 seconds.

Sydney McLaughlin created another history along with her world record timing in the 400m hurdles by becoming the first woman to break the 51-second barrier. She defeated reigning Olympic and world champion Dalilah Muhammad, who clocked 52.42 seconds, while Anna Cockrell finished third in the final with a timing 53.70 seconds. All three made it to the US Olympic Team for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The American youngster is the second athlete to set a world record in the US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021. Before her, Ryan Crouser broke the 31-year-old world record of 23.12m set by fellow countryman Randy Barnes by throwing the iron ball at a distance of 23.37m in the men's shot put event.

🚨 WORLD RECORD!!!!!! 🚨@GoSydGo runs 💥 51.90💥 to set a new pending women's 400m hurdles world record! #TrackFieldTrials21 pic.twitter.com/JEj9gijOSg — USATF (@usatf) June 28, 2021

Sydney McLaughlin is the second female athlete to set a world record at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials

Sydney McLaughlin is now a big name in US track and field history as she became the second female athlete after Florence Griffith Joyner to set the world record at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials.

Legendary sprinter Florence Griffith Joyner set a 100m world record at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials in 1988, which has remained untouched since then. Very few had thought there would be another world record in a women's event at the US Olympic trials until Sydney McLaughlin did it 33 years later.

Sydney McLaughlin qualified for her second Summer games at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She made her Olympic debut as a 16-year-old at the 2016 Rio Olympics but couldn't make it to the final of the women's 400m hurdles.

The 21-year-old won the silver medal in the women's 400m hurdles at the 2019 World Athletics Championships with a timing of 52.23 seconds. She also clinched the gold medal in the women's 4x400m at the world championships in Doha.

Sydney McLaughlin is one of the favorites to win women's 400m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Due to her exceptional performance at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021, Sydney McLaughlin is considered one of the favorites to win a coveted gold medal in the women's 400m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Sydney McLaughlin will undoubtedly pose a threat to reigning Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad at the quadrennial event in Japan. It was a crowning moment for a 21-year-old at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials as she went from junior national champion to world record holder in the span of five years.

Sydney McLaughlin is also part of the 4x400m relay team at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Edited by Diptanil Roy