Tajinderpal Singh Toor claims gold in shot put at Asian Athletics Championships 2023

The 25th Asian Athletics Championships is going on in Bangkok, Thailand. At the continental event, the Indian athletes are putting up a splendid show.

The third day (July 14) has also started on a high note. Tajinderpal Singh Toor has won a gold medal in the men's shot put event.

The 28-year-old claimed the top spot in shot put, as his best throw in the final was recorded at 20.23 meters. The Indian athlete was a favorite to win gold. In this event, the silver medal went to the shot putter from Iran, Saberi Mehdi who threw 19.98m in the event. The athlete from Kazakhstan, Ivan Ivanov, took home the bronze, with an effort of 19.87 meters.

Meanwhile, the gold medalist Tajinderpal Singh has also defended his Asian Championships title today. At the previous edition of the Asian Athletics Championships, held in Doha in 2019, the sensational Indian shot putter won a gold medal. He also claimed gold at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, with a throw of 20.75 meters.

It is noteworthy that, Tajinderpal Singh has been in a stupendous form this year. At the 2023 National Inter-State Athletics Championships held in Bhubaneswar, he created a new Asian record, with a throw of 21.77 meters. With that throw, Toor also qualified for the upcoming World Athletics Championships.

Medals won so far by Indian athletes at Asian Athletics Championships

The performance of the Indian contingent at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships has been superb so far. Abhishek Pal won the bronze medal on the first day in the men's 10,000m final.

On the second day, India won three gold medals: Jyothi Yarraji in women's 100m hurdles; Abdulla Aboobacker in men's triple jump, and Ajay Kumar Saroj in men's 1500m final.

Thereafter, Aishwarya Mishra grabbed bronze in the women's 400m race. Meanwhile, Tejaswin Shankar won another bronze in Decathlon. In addition, today Tajinderpal Singh Toor has also claimed a gold medal in shot put.