Tajinderpal Singh Toor exits with 'No Mark'; end of campaign for Indian contingent at World Indoor Athletics Championships

Failing in all three attempts, shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor put up a lousy show to bow out of the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on March 20.

Asian record holder and Olympian Toor failed to manage a single valid throw in the finals to end with 'No Mark (NM)' against his name.

However, Brazil's Darlan Romani won the gold medal with a best throw of 22.53m, while American Ryan Crouser threw 22.44m to win silver. Tomas Walsh of New Zealand cleared a distance of 22.31m to win bronze medals at the World Indoor Athletics Championships.

22.53m for Darlan Romani who breaks the #WorldIndoorChamps and South American indoor record in the process.

Earlier, Toor won the gold medal in the men’s shot put event at the 2022 Indian Open Throws Competition at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) in Patiala.

Other Indian athletes at World Indoor Athletics Championships

India’s M Sreeshankar set a new national indoor record in the men’s long jump event at the World Indoor Championships on March 18. The 22-year-old athlete recorded a jump of 7.92m in his third attempt to set a new record. However, Sreeshankar ended up finishing seventh among the 14 participants.

Sreeshankar was the only athlete in the competition whose all six jumps were legal. He started with a modest jump of 7.58m and then, had a series of 7.90m, 7.92m, 7.21m, 7.83m, and 7.84m.

This brings an end to 's participation at WIC Belgrade



Dutee Chand (60m) => 7.35s (30th/46)

M Sreeshankar (LJ) => 7.92m NIR* (7th/14)

Tejinder Toor (Shotput) => NA (18th/18



Dutee Chand (60m) => 7.35s (30th/46)
M Sreeshankar (LJ) => 7.92m NIR* (7th/14)
Tejinder Toor (Shotput) => NA (18th/18)
*Equalled

India’s ace sprinter Dutee Chand bowed out of the World Indoor Championships after failing to finish on top in the preliminary round of the women’s 60-meter heats on Friday (March 18).

As per the rules, only the top three finishers in each heat secured an automatic spot for the semi-finals.

Dutee, who clocked 7.35s to finish sixth in her heats, could not get past personal best performance in the 60m dash. The 26-year-old had clocked 7.28s at the 2016 Asian Indoor in Doha.

With Toor's exit, it was the end of the Indian athletes' campaign at the World Indoor Athletics Championships. No medals were secured by the Indian contingent.

