The 2018 Asian Games shot put champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor of Services and hurdler Jyothi Yarraji of Railways were declared the best athletes in the men's and women's group, respectively, of the 61st National Open Athletics Championships that concluded in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

While the Railways won the overall team championships with 297 points, the Services team and host Karnataka finished second and third with 174 and 69.50 points respectively. Based on information reaching Sportskeeda, Services won the men’s team title, while Railways finished runners-up. Railways won the women's trophy with 201 points.

On the concluding day, Uttar Pradesh's long jumper Shaili Singh sailed to a distance of 6.41m to win the women’s long jump title.

In the men’s 200m, Tamil Nadu’s Ragul Kumar clocked 20.87 seconds, the third fastest time by an Indian this year, to win gold. Assam's Amlan Borgohain clocked 20.52 and 20.55 in April and earlier this month in Gujarat at the National Games.

Gujarat’s Murli Kumar Gavit won the men’s 10,000m, his first national crown in four years since claiming the distance double in 2018 in Bhubaneswar.

The 35km race walk event saw meet records for Ram Baboo (Uttar Pradesh) and Payal (Uttarakhand). Ram Baboo improved his own mark by more than seven minutes by winning gold in 2 hours, 29 minutes, and 5 seconds. Payal’s winning time was 3 hours, 4 minutes, and 48 seconds.

KM Rachna (Uttar Pradesh) marked her return to the competition with three efforts over 60m in the hammer throw, including a personal best of 63.66m, to beat national record holder Sarita Romit Singh.

61st National Open Athletics Championships final results

Men's champions

200m: 1. Ragul Kumar (Tamil Nadu) 20.87 seconds; 2. Rahul Ramesh Kadam (Maharashtra) 20.97; 3. Abhin B Devadiga (Karnataka) 21.05.

10,000m: 1. Murli Kumar Gavit (Gujarat) 29:50.11; 2. Sawan Barwal (Services) 29:52.15; 3. Mohan Saini (Services) 29:59.80.

3000m Steeplechase: 1. Balkishan (Services) 8:51.42; 2. Prince Raj Mishra (Sikkim) 8:52.15; 3. Rohit Verma (Haryana) 8:52.97.

400m Hurdles: 1. T Santhosh Kumar (Services) 49.57 seconds; 2. K Sathish (Services) 50.85; 3. MP Jabir (Services) 50.94.

4x400m Relay: 1. Railways (Gaurav, Vikrant Panchal, Ayush Dabas, Rajesh Ramesh) 3:06.77; 2. Services 3:07.30; 3. Karnataka 3:08.07.

Triple Jump: 1. AB Arun (Services) 16.37m; 2. Mohammed Salahuddin (Tamil Nadu) 16.34; 3. Arpinder Singh (ONGC) 16.29.

Hammer Throw: 1. Nitesh Poonia (Rajasthan) 65.95m; 2. Harvendra Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 64.28; 3. Niraj Kumar (Services) 62.99.

35km Race Walk: 1. Ram Baboo (Uttar Pradesh) 2:39:05.00 (New Meet record. Old: 2:46:31.00, Ram Baboo, Warangal, 2021); 2. Eknath Sambhaji Turambe (Railways) 2:41:58.00; 3. Chandan Singh (Services) 2:41:24.00.

Women's champions

200m: 1. Archana Suseendran (Tamil Nadu) 23.43 seconds; 2. Srabani Nanda (Odisha) 23.71; 3. Chandralekha Anandhan (Railways) 23.84.

10,000m: 1. Ankita Dhyani (Railways) 34:39.05; 2. Pooja Harijan (Rajasthan) 34:48.48; 3. Richa Bhadauriya (Uttar Pradesh) 34:53.63.

3000m Steeplechase: 1. Parul Chaudhury (Railways) 9:48.28; 2. Komal Chandrakant Jagdale (Maharashtra) 10:24.37; 3. Vaishnavi Vilasrao Sawant (Maharashtra) 10:41.22.

400m Hurdles: 1. R Vithya Ramraj (Railways) 56.97 seconds; 2. Sinchal Kaveramma (Karnataka) 58.84; 3. Veerpal Kaur (Punjab) 59.00.

4x400m Relay: 1. Railways (Prachi, Soniya Baishya, Kiran Pahal, R Vithya Ramraj) 3:36.72; 2. Haryana 3:39.20; 3. Karnataka 3:39.56.

Long Jump: 1. Shaili Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 6.41m; 2. Sruthi Lekshmi (Kerala) 6.22; 3. Nayana James (Kerala) 6.22.

Hammer Throw: 1. KM Rachna (Uttar Pradesh) 63.66m; 2. Sarita R Singh (Railways) 59.96; 3. Tanya Chaudhary (Uttar Pradesh) 59.56.

35km Race Walk: 1. Payal (Uttarakhand) 3:04:48.00 (New Meet record. Old: 3:15:17.00, Ramandeep Kaur, Warangal, 2021); 2. Ramandeep Kaur (Railways) 3:10:45.00; 3. Manju Rani (Punjab) 3:17:02.00.

