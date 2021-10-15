Talented quarter-milers Abrar and Rupal earn AFI's nod for National Centre of Excellence project in Patiala

Outstanding performances by Abrar Choudhary of Jammu and Kashmir and Rupal Chaudhary of Uttar Pradesh at the third National Open 400m Championships enabled them to earn berths for the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) project in Patiala.

Under the scheme, the SAI will provide boarding and lodging while the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) will oversee the training.

According to AFI’s chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair, Abrar and Rupal were spotted last week during the national 400m competition.

Abrar was the winner of the under-20 boys’ 400m title. Rupal, meanwhile, dominated the under-18 girls 400m race during the just-concluded National Open 400m Championships held in Delhi on October 11 and 12.

Abrar’s gold-winning time was 48.56 seconds. Rupal clocked 53.73 seconds to win gold in the U18 girls’ category.

Following their dazzling displays, the AFI has sent a proposal to SAI to include Abrar and Rupal for the NCOE project in Patiala.

“The AFI has shortlisted Abrar and Rupal for the NCOE in Patiala," said the AFI chief coach. "They have the potential to do better. A proposal has been sent to SAI to include Abrar and Rupal in the scheme."

According to the chief coach, the AFI will supervise the training part.

“We have assistant coaches to supervise the training of athletes during their stay at the NCOE," he said. "We hope they will do better in the next domestic season in 2022."

Rupal was far ahead of the other runners in the final. But Tamil Nadu’s PR Neeharika, who was second with a time of 58.07 seconds, has also impressed the AFI.

“Neeharika is a raw talent," said the chief coach. "With more organised training in NCOE or at the national camp she would be a better runner in the future."

The AFI has also selected Haryana’s Ayush Dabas for the national camp. Ayush won the men’s 400m title with a time of 46.89 seconds during the National Open 400m Championships.

According to the chief coach, the national camp will commence on Friday in Patiala and Bengaluru to prepare the athletes for the 2022 international competitions, including the Asian Games in China.

“We have shortlisted more than 150 athletes in all the disciplines for the national camp in preparation for 2022 international competitions," he said. "The proposal has been sent to SAI for its approval."

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee