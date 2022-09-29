TCS London Marathon to feature Braille banners for first time

The TCS London Marathon is set to feature banners in Braille for the first time in the event's history.

The London Marathon was established in 1981 and is one of the UK's most recognizable sporting events. The competition was founded by two former athletes, track and field competitor Chris Brasher and Steeple Chase competitor John Disley.

Ethiopia's Sisay Lemma won the 2021 edition of the men's race, and Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei won the women's race.

However, some companies have decided to take extra steps to aid differently-abled runners in this year's race. In a recent press release from sports brands Wiggle and New Balance, the two companies confirmed that they would be bringing Braille banners to the 2022 race.

These banners would be the first of their kind in the race's history. This will be game-changing for any visually impaired runner competing in the the marathon.

The press release read:

"27th September 2022 - Ahead of this year’s TCS London Marathon, sports retailers Wiggle and New Balance have teamed up with the Royal Society for Blind Children (RSBC) to bring first-of-their-kind braille banners of support to the world-famous event."

The Royal Society for Blind Children will assist the companies in their endeavor.

Wiggle CEO discusses the new banners for the TCS London Marathon

The CEO of Wiggle, Huw Crwys-Williams, recently gave his opinion on the new Braille banners.

The CEO thanked New Balance, who partnered in the operation, and also thanked the RSBC. He then had some praise for visually impaired athletes.

He said:

“At Wiggle we're inspired by the everyday athletes and go-getters of the world - we’re simply here to fuel them. By partnering with New Balance and our extraordinary charity partner RSBC, we hope to create a special moment for vision impaired runners taking on this amazing challenge.”

The TCS London Marathon will take place on October 2, 2022, through the streets of London, England.

The project has some charitable backing

What do you think about the new brail banners? Will you be watching the TCS London Marathon? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

