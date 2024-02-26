"That's just something you wouldn't really expect to happen" - Christopher Morales Williams opens up on breaking the indoor 400m world record

Christopher Morales Williams shattered the world indoor 400m record at the SEC Indoor Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Saturday. He clocked 44.49 seconds, beating the previous record of 44.57 set by the US's Kerron Clement in 2005.

Williams claimed victory in Saturday's race, bettering his previous best by 0.9 seconds faster. In an interview with FloTrack, the Canadian sprinter said he didn't expect the world record to happen.

Williams, 19, said:

"I thought about it, definitely. I think it's definitely been a dream for me."

The Bulldog sophomore shared that he was thinking more about it one step at a time. He added:

"I wasn't really thinking about the time...um...and then world record. I mean I guess that's just something you wouldn't really expect to happen but it did.

He added that:

"That's just something you wouldn't really expect to happen."

Williams shared that he's starting to realize that it's not a dream. He said:

"A little by bit it's sinking in. I start to realize that it's not a dream...um...but I think I've just been so focused cuz I saw the relay coming up so I think maybe...uh...when I get on the plane, maybe I'll take it all in later."

Christopher Morales Williams' biggest inspiration is Elij Godwin

Williams shared that Elija Godwin, an American athlete who specializes in the 400 meters, is his biggest inspiration. He said:

"Elija is probably the biggest inspiration. I mean all I thought about this meet was...uh...his performance at last secs."

Williams, 19, said he was thinking about Elija's time. He added:

"I was just thinking about his time...say you know maybe I...you know beat Elija's time or like that something to push me forward and just everything he did training...cuz I train with him everyday right...so I mean he was definitely the biggest inspiration.

The young athlete said he wanted to follow in Elija's footsteps and be like him one day. In 2022, Williams was part of Canada's world U20 bronze medal-winning 400m relay team. He also claimed silver at the Pan American U20 Championships in 2023.

Williams' latest record follows Femke Bol's 400m indoor world record at the Netherlands' national championships. The Dutch athlete set a new record by clocking 49.24 seconds.