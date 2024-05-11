“The athletics scene there is similar to India” - Long jumper Miltiadis Tentoglou opens up on athletics in Greece

Greek long jumper Miltiadis Tentoglou, who secured the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 with a jump of 8.41m, has opened up on the state of athletics in Greece and compared it with India’s.

Miltiadis Tentoglou is also among the few top athletes back in Greece at the top level and an inspiration to an entire generation.

“The athletics scene there is similar to India. I would say we have 3-4 top-level athletes like me or Emmanuel Karalis or Katerina Stefanidi (both pole vaulters) and the rest are trying to do better. But there are some young promising athletes too,” he told Sportstar.

Tentoglou is eager to touch 8.75m in the long jump as his dream distance. He feels 8.75m is a distance which is quite possible rather than touching impossible 8.90 to 8.95m.

“I just like this result. If I do that, it will be among the all-time top-five (8.74m is the current 5th best jointly). But it’s also because I believe I can do it. I have calculated and I know it is possible for me. I cannot say I can do an 8.90-95m, that’s maybe not possible for me right now. But 8.75, I see myself doing it,” he added.

However, Miltiadis Tentoglo’s personal best as of now is 8.60m and he still has some distance to cover to reach his dream jump. Nevertheless, he is not in a hurry since his stature back home doesn’t depend on numbers.

“Shankar is a very good friend” - Miltiadis Tentoglou

Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, with a personal best of 8.41m, is Tentoglou’s good friend and the Indian impressed him the most in the recent times.

“Shankar is a very good friend, a nice guy and a talented jumper. Unfortunately he’s injured now but I wish him a speedy recovery. It’s never happened to me, luckily, in an Olympic year but getting injured so close to a big event is very painful and difficult. It’s heartbreaking,” he stated.

Ivan Pedroso, the legendary Cuban long jumper - one of only three men with an 8.90-plus jump, is Tentoglou’s idol. Having already qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024, Miltiadis Tentoglou will be aiming to defend his title at the mega event in Paris.