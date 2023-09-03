"The experience I gathered at World Athletics Championships will help me in Asian Games 2023": Kishore Jena 

Javelin thrower Kishore Jena said that he would want to use his experience of the recent World Championships in the upcoming Asian Games 2023. Jena could not bag a medal in Budapest, but a personal best of 84.77 metres would have done his confidence a world of good.

Jena was a part of history in Budapest where for the first time, three Indians competed in the final of a single event at the World Athletics Championship.

After doing brilliantly at the world level, Jena has set his goals clear for the tournament in Hangzhou, scheduled to start later this month. The athlete talked about gaining more heights in his career and popularising the sport in Odisha.

"My goal is to do something for the country and take Odisha forward. The World Championships were uncharted territory for me and I didn't feel any pressure of expectations. However, the experience I gathered at the event will help me in the Asian Games. I am just thinking about Asian games and I want to perform well there," Jena was quoted as saying to ANI.

Kishore Jena felicitated by Odisha CM

Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha, felicitated Kishore Jena for his impressive showing at the World Athletics Championships. On Saturday, September 2, Jena got a cash prize of ₹50 lakhs. CMO Odisha also made the announcement on their official X handle.

The CM heaped praise on Jena, saying the athlete’s success belonged to the whole of Odisha. He also talked about encouraging and nurturing budding talents of the state into world-beaters.

“Kishore Kumar Jena’s success is not just his own, it is a source of pride for all of us in Odisha. His remarkable journey to the finals of the World Athletics Championship serves as an inspiration to our youth and a testament to the talent that our state possesses. We are committed to supporting and nurturing such talent in the field of sports,” he said.

Prior to doing well in the world championships, Jena hogged the limelight by bagging the silver medal in the National Championships that took place in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.