"The one who's transformed my world" - Allyson Felix celebrates daughter Camryn's 5th birthday

Allyson Felix recently celebrated her daughter Camryn's fifth birthday party with friends and family. Felix, who is married to former runner Kenneth Ferguson, gave birth to her daughter in 2018.

The sprinter shared adorable pictures of the occasion with her fans, in which the whole Felix clan is dressed in purple to celebrate Camryn. The party was apparently mermaid-themed, featuring a blue and pink cake decorated with sea horses, sea shells, and mermaid tails. In another picture, fans can also see the birthday girl celebrating with her friends, working on an arts and crafts project.

Allyson Felix captioned the photos,

"Five years of joy, laughter, and endless love thanks to our little sunshine ☀️🎉 Happy fifth birthday to the one who's transformed my world! ⭐🎂💖"

Allyson Felix on her daughter Camryn

Felix has never shied away from showing her love for her daughter. Camryn is often featured on her mother's Instagram, with the sprinter once calling her daughter her "biggest inspiration".

Her pregnancy with her daughter was fairly difficult and forced the sprinter to undergo an emergency C-section at 32 weeks because of severe pre-eclampsia that put her and her daughter's lives at risk.

Not only this, but as an athlete, Allyson Felix had to deal with biases in the industry, including her sponsor Nike offering her 70% less in her contract negotiations.

However, the American managed to stage an impressive comeback to the international stage, winning an individual bronze medal in the 400m at Tokyo 2020, before retiring in 2022.

Since then, Allyson Felix has often spoken about her daughter and her journey as a mother publicly. In a recent interview with Romper, Felix said that her favorite part of motherhood was watching her daughter come to her own.

"Right now what brings me the most joy as a mom is really seeing my daughter’s personality come out. It is just so much fun to see her come to her own, say so many funny things — she’s picking up so much on the world around her. And oftentimes I’m like, “How? Where did you get that from? Where did you learn that?” It just constantly blows me away."

Allyson also spoke on how she and Camryn worked together to stay fit, physically and mentally.

"She’s 4-and-a-half, and we’re doing karate, and we’re doing soccer, and just [focusing on] the spirit of joy — and that is not necessarily being competitive but being healthy and showing her that this is fun. We also do affirmations and just try to give her confidence."