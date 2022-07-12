“The truth is I’m not who you think I am”- Mo Farah

Great Britain's Olympic long-distance runner Mo Farah made some serious revelations about his identity in a BBC documentary.

The 39-year-old disclosed that he was "trafficked" into the UK illegally under another child's name, Mohamed Farah. Farah was originally born Hussein Abdi Kahin.

Farah, born in war-torn Somaliland in east Africa, shared his story of a traumatic childhood.

He said:

"The truth is I'm not who you think I am. Most people know me as Mo Farah, but it's not my name, or it's not the reality. The real story is I was born in Somaliland, north of Somalia, as Hussein Abdi Kahin. Despite what I've said in the past, my parents never lived in the UK."

He further added:

"When I was four, my dad was killed in the civil war, you know as a family we were torn apart. I was separated from my mother, and I was brought into the UK illegally under the name of another child called Mohamed Farah."

Farah was warned to keep his trafficking from the east African country to the UK, undisclosed. He was told that any kind of revelation might put his British nationality at stake.

"There is a "real risk" that his British nationality could be taken away."

Sir Mo Farah @Mo_Farah Through this documentary I have been able to address and learn more about what happened in my childhood and how I came to the UK. I'm really proud of it and hope you will tune into @BBC at 9pm on Weds to watch. Through this documentary I have been able to address and learn more about what happened in my childhood and how I came to the UK. I'm really proud of it and hope you will tune into @BBC at 9pm on Weds to watch. https://t.co/rqZe41gFm8

Mo Farah's difficult childhood:

Mo Farah did not have a very pleasant childhood like a normal kid does growing up. He started working at a very young age, to be able to afford regular meals.

Shedding light on the hardships, Farah said:

"Not great memories of his childhood. I was told to work around the house if he wanted to eat. "If I wanted food in my mouth my job was to look after those kids, shower them, cook for them, clean for them."

Amina @yeahshewrites Mo Farah breaking his story given the current climate around migrants, is such an impactful way of leveraging his voice. So many people don’t realise how hostile U.K. immigration systems truly are. Mo Farah breaking his story given the current climate around migrants, is such an impactful way of leveraging his voice. So many people don’t realise how hostile U.K. immigration systems truly are.

Farah, who used to work in his neighborhood to fill his stomach, further added:

"If I wanted food in my mouth, my job was to look after those kids, shower them, cook for them, clean for them. The owner said if you ever want to see your family again, don't say anything. If you say anything, they will take you away."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far