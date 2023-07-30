"The world's best jumpers will come" - Shaili Singh hopes to use World Championships as preparation for Asian Games 2023

Promising long jump athlete Shaili Singh had a dream run at the Asian Athletics Championships where she won a silver medal. At just 19 years of age, she is a star in the making.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Shaili opened up on a variety of topics, including her performance at the Asian Athletics Championships, her journey over the years and her aspirations for the future.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

Q: You recently won a silver medal in the Asian Athletic Championships. Tell us about that moment when you won the silver medal. How did you feel? What were your emotions?

Shaili Singh: This was my first senior championship. So I was very excited about this. I was trying my best because sir told me that I have to go to the next level and reach 70. So I was trying my best to repeat my best but I couldn't do it. I am happy that I did 54. This can be called luck. I am happy that I won the silver medal in the first international.

Q: Asian Games is coming soon. How are your preparations for that?

Shaili Singh: My training is going well. I have the World Championship next month. After that, Asian Games will be there so we have back-to-back competitions.

Q: You mentioned the World Athletics Championship. Will you use that as a preparation for Asian Games?

Shaili Singh: Yes, because every competition has a peak. If we have a back-to-back competition, we have a lot of confidence. I will get a lot of experience in the World Championships. The world's best jumpers will come. The Olympic and Diamond Champions will be there. I will see what is missing in me. I will be able to complete it by watching them.

Q: What aspect of your game do you want to improve on before Asian Games?

Shaili Singh: I have been working on my runway for a long time. I am working on the runway and take-off. I am doing the long-term runway. I don't do striding. I see the runway and adjust it one step at a time. First two steps and then six. The body will have to get used to it naturally.

Q: You have a special bond with Anju Bobby George. You see her as your role model. Is there any advice she has given you that you still remember?

Shaili Singh: I have learned a lot from her. What she has experienced in her life, she has spoken to it. My runway is not the best right now so Anju ma'am talks to me and tells me the steps to resolve it. She's experienced it herself as well. She shares some secrets with me for success. She demonstrates it herself so it will be easy for me to learn.

Q: Shaili Singh in the future - what are some of your biggest future aspirations?

Shaili Singh: My goal is the Olympics. I will try to qualify for it. Once I qualify, the record of Anju ma'am will also break. I want to see myself standing on the podium. I am trying my best. I was very young last time - I am still young. I will get experience this time. I will learn a lot.

Q: How do you feel about achieving something at such a young age? The whole world praises you. How proud are you of your own self?

Shaili Singh: I agree that I am young. But I also consider it luck. I also consider it my mother's blessing. There are other things that motivate me. I have a lot of support from my teammates and partners. Bobby Sir supports me a lot. All this gives me the energy to jump. I think that's why I am doing so well.