"There is a little bit of zigzag in my run-up. I shook a little bit, but it was a good throw" - Neeraj Chopra after javelin throw qualifiers at WAC 2022

Neeraj Chopra raised hopes of ending India's medal drought at the World Athletics Championships when he stormed into the finals of the men's javelin throw event.

Neeraj only needed one throw of 88.39 meters to surpass the automatic qualifying mark of 83.50 meters.

Along with Neeraj, India's Rohit Yadav also qualified for the final as he finished among the top 12 athletes.

Of the 12 finalists, only four - two in each group - could achieve an automatic qualification mark of 83.50 meters.

Speaking to World Athletics Neeraj Chopra said he was happy to have gotten a good start. He expressed his happiness for his competitor Jakub Vadlejch's qualification.

The javelin ace said:

"It was a good start. I am also happy for Jakub. I hope my friends can also make it today. I'll give my 100% in the final."

However, the qualification wasn't as fluid as it seemed. Although he looked relaxed and confident ahead of the qualifiers, his run-up wasn't perfect. He went through his warm-ups with ease and came up with a stupendous throw, but it wasn't as smooth.

Reflecting on his run-up, Neeraj Chopra said:

"There is a little bit of zigzag in my run-up. I shook a little bit, but it was a good throw."

The Indian javelin ace isn't looking too far ahead and said he is gunning to give his best in the final. Neeraj added that with many throwers in good shape, the final will be a keenly contested one.

"We'll see. Every day is different. I'll just give my best. We don't know who can throw far on any given day. There are so many throwers in good shape now. Five-six throwers have thrown PBs this year. They are all in excellent shape."

Neeraj Chopra vs Anderson Peters - A contest to watch out for in final

The battle between Neeraj Chopra and Anderson Peters is something to watch out for. Peters also qualified for the final with an opening throw of 89.91 meters.

Both Neeraj and Peters competed in the Stockholm Diamond League earlier this month, with Peters beating Neeraj to take the top spot.

With Germany's Johannes Vetter ruled out due to a shoulder injury, the battle between Neeraj, Anderson Peters, Oliver Helander, Jakub Vadlejch, Keshorn Walcott and Julian Weber is something to watch out for in the final.

