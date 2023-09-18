Noah Lyles has been in the headlines for a fair amount of time now, not only for his remarkable feat at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest but also for his feisty comment on NBA players.

Earlier in August, Lyles clinched a historic hat trick of gold medals at the World Championships in 100m, 200m, and 4x100m. During the post-race interview, Lyles dissented against the NBA players for referring to themselves as the "World Champions".

Since then, Lyles has received backlash from numerous NBA stars, fans, and TV personalities including the Canadian rapper, Drake. During the pre-show interview with Citius Mag in Eugene at the 2023 Diamond League final, Lyles addressed the reactions he has been receiving.

"All of a sudden I’m just seeing all these NBA players you know spouting all this nonsense,” said Lyles.

“Drake…like seriously, like everybody. I’m like man…everybody seems to have you know an opinion on this one matter and it's not track-related, you know that’s the crazy thing," he said.

Expand Tweet

While some have contradicted Lyles' comment about the NBA players, a few others agree with his dissent, including fellow sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson and LA Clippers forward Paul George. Lyles expressed his satisfaction that the topic is finally being discussed.

"some people are like ‘This man just won three gold medals. Y’all need to put respect on his name,’ and I’m just like I don’t even care," Lyles said.

"At this point, the fact that my name is being talked around the world now, like not the track world, the real world, everywhere that’s the important thing. While I got you here, I’ll keep you here,” Lyles continued.

Noah Lyles enjoys his end-of-season milkshake in Eugene

Noah Lyles finishes behind Christian Coleman in the men's 100m at the Prefontaine Classic: Day 1 - 2023 Diamond League

Following his remarkable feat at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, Noah Lyles delivered yet another outstanding performance at the 2023 Diamond League final, also known as the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene.

Lyles secured a second place finish in the men's 100m clocking 9.85 seconds, trailing behind Christian Coleman who recorded a time of 9.83 seconds, equalling Lyles' winning time and personal best set in Budapest.

Lyles was seen enjoying a salted caramel milkshake after the race which was gifted to him by Lewis Johnson, an NBC broadcaster.

"It’s the end-of-season gift milkshake; you know, Lewis Johnson got me this as we were doing the NBC interview, so yeah, it tastes pretty good too," he said.