“They can’t get the stretcher up at this point I wanna disappear”- Allyson Felix recalls her brother rescuing her at 2013 Moscow World Championships

Allyson Felix recently recalled her headline-making incident at the 2013 Moscow World Championships. The athlete was in the running to win her fourth gold medal in the 200m event, when she suddenly tripped on the race track due to her hamstring injury. Recalling the incident in her latest social media post, Felix remembered how her brother Wes Felix rescued her at that moment.

Allyson’s 40-year-old brother Wes is the athlete’s manager and also the co-founder of her brand Syash. Previously, he was also a sprinter who specialized in the 100m and 200m races.

From the beginning of Allyson’s career, Wes has been there for her. So it came as no surprise when Allyson Felix tripped on the race track in the 2013 world championship, her brother was the one to rescue her.

Allyson Felix explaining the 2013 moment (Image via Instagram)

The athlete recently shared an Instagram video remembering her disappointing moment at the Moscow World Championships. Besides adding it to her story, she also gave a shout-out to her brother.

"@wesfelix22 always coming through," she wrote.

In the video, Allyson Felix described the moment she fell on the track,

"All of a sudden, I just felt like a piercing pain in my hamstring. Before I knew I was just on the track. I worked all season long for this one moment and it is happening without me," she wrote.

Furthermore, she explained about receiving medical aid on the track,

“All the medical people started coming down. They bring down the stretcher. They can’t get the stretcher up and at this point, I just wanna disappear,” Allyson added.

Amidst the bustle, Allyson’s brother Wes came down to the track despite being a non-athlete. He lifted her sister in his arms and rescued her from the track,

“It was what I needed to just like be rescued at that moment and for it to be Wes who is just the constant in my life and in my career. He’s just always there when I need him,” Allyson Felix said about her brother.

Allyson Felix’s brother on his sister's break up with Nike

Felix with her daughter Camryn at World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day One

In 2019, Allyson Felix left her sponsor Nike due to the ill treatment that she was receiving for being pregnant. The athlete’s deal with the footwear and apparel brand expired in 2017. However, when she tried to negotiate a new deal, Nike allegedly cut her pay by 70 percent because she was pregnant.

Due to the unfair treatment from Nike, Felix was compelled to leave the brand, making huge headlines. Afterward, Nike received massive public protests and was forced to improve its maternity policy.

Observing Nike’s move of changing their policy and becoming more sympathetic towards pregnant athletes, Wes Felix spoke on the matter.

In a recent podcast interview with Mountaintop Conversations by Saysh podcast, he said:

"There's no reason to bash Nike because we called them out. We said ‘hey, you need to get better here’ and they got better, and they really did and it meant we needed to leave but to hear that was like the easiest conversation for you guys means they made the change. And it was real."