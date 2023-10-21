"They don’t want to be responsible or accountable at all" - Riley Gaines slams "spineless" NCAA over transgender policy

Riley Gaines, the host of OutKick's 'Gaines for Girls' podcast, recently criticized President Charlie Barker for his stance on NCAA transgender policies. She expressed her views on the 'Don't @ Me With Dan Dakich' show.

Riley Gaines strongly condemned the NCAA for what she saw as a failure to protect women's sports and privacy from the inclusion of biological males who identify as females. She called the NCAA's approach an abomination and accused them of avoiding responsibility and accountability.

Gaines pointed out that the NCAA previously had a blanket policy that allowed students to use locker rooms and bathrooms based on their gender identity, regardless of their sex at birth. This policy has been in effect since 2010 and was supposed to continue until 2022.

However, she claimed that the NCAA was now transitioning to a more decentralized approach, letting each individual sport set its own policy. She argued that this demonstrated a lack of backbone and inconsistency on the part of the NCAA.

Riley Gaines also took issue with President Charlie Barker's leadership on transgender issues. She described him as a weak leader who was unwilling to stand up for what he believed was right and just. She criticized Barker for appearing to prioritize appearing virtuous over doing what she believed was truly the right thing. She accused him of evading questions and providing vague answers during a judicial hearing when asked about his stance on transgender issues.

“It shows you how they’re cowards. It shows you how we have weak leaders. And that is how we got here, because we have people like President Charlie Baker who are unwilling to stand for what they know is right, what they know to be just what they know to be true and fair. They would rather throw their moral compass entirely out of the window if it means they get to look virtuous and seem as if they’re doing the right thing. But in reality, they are doing just the opposite of the right thing."

Riley Gaines Commemorates Real Women's Day and Advocates for Women in the Middle East

Riley Gaines has been vocal about the challenges and threats she believes women face in today's society, particularly from what she sees as the transgender ideology, which she believes seeks to redefine womanhood. She used her Instagram platform to commemorate Real Women's Day, a day meant to recognize the biological reality and unique qualities of women.

In addition to celebrating Real Women's Day, Riley Gaines also used her Instagram post to show her support for women in the Middle East who are experiencing violence and oppression. She emphasized how crucial it is to recognize and honor the women and girls in the Middle East who are suffering directly as a result of conflicts and their effects.