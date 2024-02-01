"They're the best and you should respect them" - Tara Davis-Woodhall speaks out in support of non-binary runner Nikki Hiltz

American long-jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall recently used her platform to take a moment and educate her audience regarding what the term non-binary entails. Woodhall shared the story of non-binary athlete Nikki Hiltz, and insisted that fans be respectful of everyone's choice to identify as what they want.

Woodhall originally rose to fame in 2017, when she broke the American junior record for the indoor long jump as a high-schooler. Tara Davis-Woodhall has come a long way since then, even qualifying for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Meanwhile, Nikki Hiltz is a middle-distance runner who is a six-time NCAA Division I All American. The athlete came out as non-binary in 2021, and they have continued to compete in the women's division in the absence of a non-binary elite category.

Recently, Hilt took to their Instagram stories to educate fans and followers on the term non-binary, and why they use they/them pronouns. Referencing a mom who was teaching her 3.5-year-old on what non-binary means, Hiltz wrote,

“To anyone who may also have a 3.5 year old who is curious/ to any new followers: nonbinary to me simply means I don't identify as a man or a woman. I exist somewhere in between/ beyond those binaries. Genderfluid is another term I've often used to describe my gender. I use they/them as my pronouns.

They went on to add that as a professional runner, they compete in the women's categories, but it is important for them that people get their pronouns correct.

“I am also a professional runner. I compete in the female elite division because I've been competing in that division for my entire track and field career. World Athletics also doesn't recognize an elite nonbinary division so therefore there is no nonbinary division for me to compete in.”

“I love women's sports and I love the division I compete in. Most important thing for me is people remembering to get my pronouns correct and then also adjusting their language when I'm in the race. For example "damn I'm so excited to watch the athletes in the women's 2 mile at Millrose race!”

Reposting this story, Tara Davis-Woodhall added her thoughts to Hiltz’s explanation, writing,

“This is my friend Nikki! They're the best and you should respect them! If you don't respect them.. then GTFO MY PAGE!! I won't tolerate anything but love and respect.”

Via Tara Woodhall's Instagram stories

Tara Davis-Woodhall’s journey as an athlete

As a junior, Tara Davis-Woodhall showed talent from a young age winning two golds and a silver at the 2017 Pan American Junior Championships. The next year, she claimed a bronze in the long jump event at the World Junior Championships.

Woodhall began her collegiate career with the University of Georgia, where she finished third at the 2018 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships. She transferred to the University of Texas a year later, and in 2021, she jumped 7.14 meters to set a new collegiate record.

In February 2023, Tara Davis-Woodhall won the gold medal at the USA Indoor Track and Field Championships, a title which was later stripped from her due to the usage of cannabis over the allowed limit. However, a few months later, she went on to clinch silver at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.