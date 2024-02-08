"They can't tell you if you are getting better or not" - Noah Lyles' advice to athletes on listening to trolls

Noah Lyles might be one of the best sprinters the sport has ever seen, but people still don't shy away from giving him advice on how to get better. Recently, Lyles imparted a little advice to fellow athletes on how they should deal with getting tips from random strangers and trolls.

The story started back in January when Lyles shared a video of him in the gym achieving a new power clean personal best of 130 kgs (268 lbs). Naturally, most fans were left amazed by the athlete's strength and couldn't wait to see him in action in the new season with his improved strength.

However, a certain user on X took issue with the 26-year-old’s workout regime and even went so far as to suggest a new one.

“Those heavy weights will slow you down…(leave those heavy weights alone, and do light hamstring and light quads…(get a weight vest). Weights weigh your quickness and speed down),” the user wrote.

Now, Noah Lyles has finally responded to the suggestion. Taking to X, the world champion posted a screenshot of the original interaction and wrote:

“To every athlete worried what people say about them just remember they can’t tell you what workout you did yesterday. So they can’t tell you if you are getting better or not.”

Expand Tweet

Noah Lyles targets historic 2024 after winning gold at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

The workout routine certainly seems to be paying off for Noah Lyles, as seen at the recently concluded New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. The American left fans and audiences stunned as he clocked a fantastic 6.44 to claim gold in the 60m, shaving 0.07 off his previous personal best.

Fuelled by his win, Lyles intends to make 2024 a year to remember for him. First on the agenda for the Olympian is the World Indoor Championship. While it's the only team he hasn't made so far, an appearance in Glasgow does look likely for the sprinter given his performance in Boston.

Up next, Noah Lyles intends to make history at the Paris Olympics, either by claiming four gold medals or by setting three world records.

“Last year I went out there and won three gold medals. This year I want to get four. And if I don’t get four, I am going after three world records. If I don’t succeed, I will try, try, try again,” he told the media after the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.