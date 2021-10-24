Third National Open Javelin Throw Championships: Odisha’s Kishore Kumar Jena, Rajasthan’s Uma Choudhary walk away with gold medals in senior group

Odisha’s Kishore Kumar Jena and Uma Choudhary from Rajasthan claimed men and women’s titles, respectively, in the third National Open Javelin Throw Championships. The tournament was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday.

Kishore was the most consistent during the medal round. The Odisha’s thrower was a pre-event favorite and kept his reputation intact in the final. However, his gold medal throw was 74.26m achieved in his second attempt. All the competitors get six attempts in the medal round.

While Kishore was the clear winner, there was a battle for silver and bronze medals. It happened between Harish Kumar (Rajasthan), Vijay Lakra (Jharkhand), and Vipin Kasana (Delhi).

But it was Harish who walked away with a silver medal with a throw of 72.61m in his fifth attempt. Meanwhile, Vipin took home bronze with a 71.89m throw in his sixth and last attempt, pushing Vijay to fourth spot whose best was 71.09m.

Women's finals results at National Open Javelin Throw Championships

The women’s final was dominated by Uma from the start. She was a clear winner at the start of the competition, having an opening throw of 45.30m. Her rivals in the competition weren't able to cross the 45.30m mark in all six attempts. Uma further improved her gold medal winning efforts in her last and final attempt to 46.41m.

Manu Kumari of Uttar Pradesh was second with a throw of 44.67m and Priyanka of Haryana finished third with a throw of 44.65m.

Haryana's Deepika won the gold medal in the under-16 girls’ group with a national record of 49.31m. She improved her own national mark of 48.21m set in February in Guwahati.

In the under-16 boys’ final, Mangal Singh of Uttar Pradesh won the gold medal with a distance of 71.37m.

Results at National Open Javelin Throw Championships

Under-16 girls results National Open Javelin Throw Championships

Deepika (Haryana) 49.31m NMR, Manisha (Haryana) 42.26m, Sapna (Haryana) 41.29m

Under-18 girls results National Open Javelin Throw Championships

Komal (Uttar Pradesh) 44.70m, Pratiksha Patel (Uttar Pradesh) 44.55m, Himanshi (Haryana) 41.09m

Under-20 girls results National Open Javelin Throw Championships

Shakshi Sharma (Uttar Pradesh) 46.29m, Sheetal (Haryana) 44.30m, Jyoti (Haryana) 43.61m

Women results National Open Javelin Throw Championships

Uma Choudhary (Rajasthan) 46.41m, Manu Kumari (Uttar Pradesh) 44.67m, Priyanka (Haryana) 44.65m.

Under-16 boys results National Open Javelin Throw Championships

Mangal Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 71.37m, Rohan Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 70.14m, Gaurav Patel (Uttar Pradesh) 66.68m.

Under-18 boys results National Open Javelin Throw Championships

Naryana Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 68.89m, Sujit (Haryana) 68.38m, Rahul Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 65.08m and Anand Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 65.08m.

Under-20 boys results National Open Javelin Throw Championships

Jay Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) 70.72m, Vivek Kumar (Madhya Pradesh) 66.01m, Vinit (Haryana) 65.39m.

Men's results National Open Javelin Throw Championships

Kishore Kumar Jena (Odisha) 74.26m, Harish Kumar (Rajasthan) 72.61m, Vipin Kasana (Delhi) 71.09m.

