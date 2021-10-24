Third National Open Javelin Throw Championships: On the comeback trail, Vipin Kasana advance to Sunday’s final in men’s javelin throw event

Vipin Kasana, Uttar Pradesh’s 31-year-old international javelin thrower, is making a comeback to re-join elite level athletics. He had an extensive injury lay-off from the grid. He has been out since 2019 and was finally seen in action at the national level after two years on Saturday.

Vipin qualified for the men’s final event of the third National Open Javelin Throw Championships being held here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday. His Saturday performance in the qualification round was 66.73m.

The Uttar Pradesh thrower was in the elite group until 2019. But a persistent back and elbow injury to throwing arm hampered his progress. He was out of action for nearly two years. On the advice of the medical expert, he has resumed training.

“I have recovered from my injuries. It is good to compete at the national level after a long gap of two years. I hope to regain my lost fitness,” Vipin said after the qualification round.

Vipin is preparing for Sunday's final at the Third National Open Javelin Throw Championships

Vipin is representing Delhi in the third National Javelin Throw Championships. During the qualification round he hurled the javelin to a distance of 66.73m. He was overall fourth in the field of 21 athletes and advanced to the final.

After Saturday's qualification round, the top 12 athletes advance to Sunday’s final. The qualifying mark was 72m. But none of the top 12 athletes could achieve 72m mark during the preliminary round.

Odisha’s Kishore Kumar Jena topped the field with a throw of 70.96m.

At the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia, Vipin finished fifth in men’s javelin throw. India’s Neeraj Chopra won gold in the same event. Vipin’s personal best of 82.51m was recorded during an international event in Czech Republic in 2019. Thereafter, he was sidelined due to injury.

Vipin is looking forward to Sunday’s final.

“I didn’t push hard in the qualification round. But I need to give my best in the medal round scheduled for Sunday,” said Vipin.

Qualification round was also conducted in the under-16 boys' section. Finals in all eight categories, including men’s group will be held on Sunday.

