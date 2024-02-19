"This is exactly what America is in desperate need of" - Riley Gaines on fathers unwilling to let their daughters compete with transgender athletes

Riley Gaines recently praised a parent for standing up against the notion of transgender athletes competing against women.

Gaines has been advocating for the safety and rights of women in sports since the 2022 NCAA Championships incident, where the University of Kentucky swimmer tied for fifth place with Lia Thomas, a transgender athlete, but only the latter was awarded the trophy.

She has consistently encouraged women athletes to refrain from competing against trans athletes and has asked the women athletes' parents to take a stand. She recently shared a video of a father expressing concerns about his eight-year-old daughter's physical safety while competing against trans athletes.

"The parents are taking the wheel," the father said. "I've an eight year old daughter who is absolutely dynamic, who can do anything. Athletically, intellectually, spiritually and emotionally. She is a Dynamo. And I don't want a man swimming against her in the pool."

"The fact is, I don't want her playing against boys in soccer. I don't even let my sons rough her up. Do you think I'm gonna let your son rough her up? This is what we are talking about, policy going back to the parents. Because, if you think people who love America are willing to fight for it you haven't met parents yet," he added.

Gaines applauded the father for asserting the viewpoint and wrote,

""This is exactly what America is in desperate need of...strong fathers"

"More of this" - Riley Gaines praises NCAA official for resigning in protest of policies relating to transgender issues

Riley Gaines, former NCAA swimmer and an advocate for women’s safety, recently showed her support to William Bock III, NCAA committee member, after the latter resigned from his position, citing a disagreement between the organization and his views on the organization’s transgender athletes' policies.

Bock has served in the NCAA since 2016 and handed over his resignation to NCAA President Charlie Baker on February 13, 2024. He highlighted the difference of opinion on the organization's trans athletes’ policy, which allows them to compete in the women's category.

Gaines took to her X (formerly known as Twitter) to praise the NCAA official after expressing his stance by resigning.

"NCAA official resigns in protest of transgender policies that ‘discriminate against female student-athletes"

"More of this," the former NCAA Swimmer added.

Bock resigned a year before the end of his term, which is due in August 2025.