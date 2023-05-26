"This is horrible and time is everything for social media" - Noah Lyles expresses frustration at lack of photos from his latest track meet

Noah Lyles, the American track and field athlete who won the bronze model in the 200m at the Tokyo Olympics, is an exciting prospect for Team USA in the years to come. In a recent tweet on Twitter, he expressed his frustration at not receiving photos from his latest track meet.

Lyles has been putting on improved performances at each and every meet. At last year's World Championships, the American sprinter won the gold medal in the 200m and silver medal in the 4x100m relay.

In his recent tweet, Noah Lyles stated that there has to be a better way to get the photos into the hands of athletes. He pointed out that he, till that time, hadn't received any photos from his recent track meet. The American sprinter wrote:

"I have gotten 0 pictures from the last track meet. There has got to be a better way to get pictures into the hands of athletes. Because this is horrible and time is everything for social media.

"I shouldn’t have to hire a photographer when the track meet has already taken away my right to decide who can and can’t take pictures of me. Also deny where my photographer can and can’t take photos. At that point, I lost money on my investment."

The last meet mentioned by Olympian Noah Lyles might be the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix, which was held on May 21.

Noah Lyles defeated at USATF Bermuda Grand Prix

Lyles was defeated by Christian Coleman in the 100m event at the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix, held on May 21. The reigning world champion in the 200m finished just short of Christian.

Lyles clocked a time of 9.80 while Coleman finished first with a time of 9.78. Jamaican sprinter Ackeem Blake finished in third place with a time of 9.87. Both the American sprinters ran faster than any other 100m sprinter this season. But the race was registered as wind-aided at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event, according to Olympics' official website.

Noah Lyles set to race at 2023 Racers Grand Prix

American sprinter Noah Lyles is set to race at the 2023 Racers Grand Prix. The sporting event will be held at the National Stadium at Kingston, Jamaica, on June 3, 2023.

He will compete in his favorite event, the 200m. Noah will face off against his brother Josephus, Canadian World Championships relay gold medallist Brendon Rodney, Jamaica's Rasheed Dwyer, and Jamaica's Nigel Ellis, according to the Jamaica Observer.

Noah Lyles will be looking forward to winning his third World Championships title in the 200m at this year's World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. He won the World Championships title in the 200m event in 2019 and 2022.

