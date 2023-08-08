“This journey has been a rollercoaster of emotions” - Simone Biles expresses happiness after her gymnastics comeback at 2023 US Classic

American gymnast and seven Olympic medal winner Simone Biles has been feeling over the moon after she made her gymnastics comeback at the Core Hydration Classic on August 5, 2023.

With dominating in three of the four events, the legendary gymnast performed like she was never on a two-year break. Celebrating her victory, she expressed her happiness on social media.

Simone Biles went on a two-year mental health break after experiencing twisties at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The gymnast happened to freeze on the stage as she realized the pressure that she had made herself undergo throughout the years. Taking the bold move, Biles raised awareness that it was crucial to focus on mental well-being.

Finally, after dealing with her struggles, the 26-year-old announced her comeback news in June. The gymnast prepared to make her comeback debut at the 2023 US Classic.

She participated in four events - All Around, Uneven Bars, Balance Beam, and Floor. She won gold medals in the all-around, balance beam, and floor routines. Biles achieved the bronze medal in the uneven bars routine.

Simone Biles @Simone_Biles happy to be back out on the floor! this journey has been a rollercoaster of emotions. thank you for believing in me. 🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/wENM2wYFqd

This was Biles’s first championship after the 2021 Tokyo Olympics where she continued to dominate. Expressing her happiness to the world, she shared a picture of celebrating at the championship and also added a special note.

“happy to be back out on the floor! this journey has been a rollercoaster of emotions. thank you for believing in me”, Biles tweeted.

Simone Biles on how she worked on her mental well-being

Simone Biles at the 2023 U.S. Classic

During the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles experience twisties that froze her body on the international platform. After that experience, she took a break from her athletic career and began working on her mental well-being.

Recently, weeks before her comeback, she held an Instagram Q&A session when a fan asked her about how she was taking care of her mental well-being.

“Lots of therapy, I go once a week for almost 2 hours. I’ve had so much trauma, so being able to work on some of the trauma & work on healing is a blessing,” Simone Biles answered.

Previously, during an interview with People in 2022, she also shared that she was hitting the gym to deal with her mental stress:

"I have been to the gym and did a little bit of working out. It's frustrating because I can do everything again. I don't know ... the stress, anxiety, the build-up or whatever happened, happened."

Moreover, her coach Laurent also helped her overcome her mental black by asking her to get on a trampoline and complete a full-in. It helped the gymnast to a great extent.