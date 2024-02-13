"This man is making big moves" Noah Lyles lauds Fredrick Richard's training schedule ahead of Paris Olympics

Sprinter Noah Lyles recently gave a special shout-out to gymnast Fredrick Richard for the latter's workout and training routine as both athletes prep for the upcoming Olympics.

The World Champion in the 100m and 200m, Lyles plans to make the 2024 Games unforgettable by claiming four golds in Paris, a feat he has never achieved before.

On the other hand, Richard, the first American men's all-around World Championships medalist since 2010, will be looking to make his Olympic debut later this year.

Praising the gymnast’s training routine, Noah Lyles reposted Richard's workout reel on his Instagram story, writing,

“This man is making big moves.”

Via Noah Lyles' Instagram stories

This isn't the first time Lyles and Richard have interacted. Previously, the 19-year-old had contacted the sprinter for help in improving his run-up in the vault.

In a video that Richard posted to his Instagram, he can be seen video calling Noah Lyles, and showing him his running form, to which the sprinter responds while laughing,

“A lot of issues, what are your arms doing man.”

However, like a true friend, Lyles goes on to correct Fredrick Richard's form, giving him exercises including 20m hill sprints, hill jumps, one-leg hill jumps, speed bounces, and reaction games.

The sprinter even dropped by the comments section of the reel, writing,

“Don't worry buddy, I'll have you catching tickets in school zones.”

Noah Lyles gets a strong start to his 2024

Meanwhile, Noah Lyles has kicked off his 2024 on the perfect note. The American took to the track earlier in the month at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, competing in the 60m sprint.

Not only did Lyles win gold, but he also set a personal best and a world lead time of 6.44 seconds. With this fantastic performance, the sprinter has set an additional target for himself this year.

The 26-year-old intends to make the American team for the Glasgow World Indoor Championships, the only major international event he has never previously competed in, in March 2024.

Alongside this, Noah Lyles has doubled down on his intentions to make 2024 a historic year for himself, either by winning four Olympic golds or setting three World Records.

“Last year I went out there and won three gold medals. This year I want to get four. And if I don’t get four, I am going after three world records. If I don’t succeed, I will try, try, try again,” he told media after the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.