"This is misleading "- Noah Lyles debunks fallacious comparison between Usain Bolt and Micky van de Ven

2023 world champion Noah Lyles recently refuted claims related to legendary sprinter Usain Bolt's speed.

A fan compared Bolt's speed during his 2009 world record-making race to Tottenham Hotspur star Micky van de Ven's speed during a Premier League clash against Brentford on 1 February. The Dutch centre-back's highest recorded speed during his team's 3-2 win was 23.23 miles per hour.

The fan claimed that Bolt's speed was 23.35 mph in 2009 when he shattered the world record in the 100m event. They further added that the footballer's speed was only 0.12 mph less than the legendary sprinter's recorded speed.

Bolt registered the current 100m world record during the 12th IAAF World Championships in Berlin, clocking a time of 9.58 seconds. Although Bolt's average speed was 23.35 mph, his highest recorded speed during the race was 27.8mph, which is 44.72km/h.

Lyles rectified the fan's claim, stating that the information was misleading. He further informed about Bolt's highest speed during the race, rejecting the difference of 0.12 mph.

"This is misleading information," Lyles wrote. "Usain Bolt ran a top speed of 27-28 mph when he ran his world record."

During the 2009 World Championship, Bolt also set a world record in the men's 200m after clocking a time of 19.19 seconds. Further, he also secured a gold medal in the 4x100m relay event with Jamaica.

Noah Lyles intends on breaking Usain Bolt's 200m WR

Noah Lyles of Team United States celebrates winning the Men's 200m Final during the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Noah Lyles has enjoyed a successful run in the 200m races, including his victory at the London Diamond League in the last season and at the 2022 WAC in Eugene. During a press conference after his victory in the 100m at the 2023 WAC, Lyles stated that he intends to break Usain Bolt's record time in the 200m event.

"In my head, I think I'm gonna break it. But everybody else has their own opinions. But I'm planning to break it (at 2:27).

The 26-year-old won the 200m race after registering 19.52 seconds but fell short of breaking the world record. Nevertheless, Lyles broke Bolt's record for sub 20 seconds 200m races last year.

Bolt has a total of 34 sub 20 seconds 200m races. By running six sub 20 seconds in 200m races last year, Lyles has surpassed the retired Jamaican sprinter's record by reaching a tally of 39.