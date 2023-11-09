"Thought it was princesses and castles" - Dina Asher-Smith on visiting Disney World for the first time

British athlete Dina Asher-Smith had the best experience visiting Disney World for the first time in her life. The 27-year-old athlete is currently making the most of her stay in the USA. While exploring Disney World, Asher-Smith hilariously shared the difference between her expectations and experience of the place.

Two-time Olympic bronze medalist Dina Asher-Smith had a pretty decent 2023 season. She made her terrific season opening at Jablonec Indoor 2023 in January. She blazed through a stunning victory at the 60m race, clocking 7.09s. Asher-Smith later grabbed her fifth national title in the 100m event at the 2023 UK Athletics Championships. However, she finished eighth in the 100m race at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

After a series of ups and downs this season, the athlete has taken some time off from her hectic training schedule. Visiting Disney World in Orlando, Florida, Asher-Smith was left stunned. While the athlete had imagined the place to be all about “princesses and castles", it turned out to be “rollercoasters.”

On her Instagram story, she shared her experience by adding a picture of herself and captioned it:

“So I have never been to Disney and didn't really have a clue what Disney World was.... thought it was princesses and castles,” she wrote.

She continued:

"Imagine my surprise when I've turned up and it's rollercoasters."

"Living my best life."

Dina-Asher Smith's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

Dina Asher-Smith on attending her first American football match

Smith at the F1 Grand Prix of United States

Before exploring Disney World, Dina Asher-Smith enjoyed live American football for the first time. She attended the Texas Longhorns vs Kansas State Wildcats at the University of Texas on November 4.

While attending the game, Asher-Smith shared her experience and confusion about the game on her Instagram stories. The athlete added a picture of the football field and humorously added:

"I'm THAT person who doesn't even know when they've scored. I'll understand eventually."

Dina Asher-Smith on Instagram

In another story, Dina Asher-Smith admitted that she was ‘learning so much’ by watching the game. However, the athlete seemed to be genuinely trying to learn certain terms like “down” and “mini-break” and also why American football had so many players compared to teams in other sports.

The athlete’s die-hard fans kept explaining her queries. By the end of the match, she thanked her followers for keeping up with her doubts.