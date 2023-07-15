“It’s all in God’s timing”: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pens a gratitude post about her comeback after winning 200m race

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce kickstarted her athletic season at the 200m heat at the Jamaica Track and Field Championships on July 8. The five-time world champion stunned fans with her finishing time of 22.39 seconds at the recent event. Her fate has come to her after battling injuries in the first half of the year.

One of the greatest sprinters of all time, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is a two-time Olympic gold medallist in the 100 m event. In the 200m category, the athlete has won numerous gold and silver medals at the World Athletics Championships. She was also honored with the 2023 Laureus World Sports Award for Sportswoman of the Year.

The 36-year-old recently took to social media to express her feelings about returning to the track. In a heartfelt note, she mentioned the belief that she had in the almighty and also how she dealt with challenges in the past few months.

“It’s all in God’s timing …⁠” she started her post indicating that she got back on the track at the perfect time.

Furthermore, the athlete stated that she was proud of winning the 200m race after facing a tough period.

“Happy to be back on the track," she wrote. "No amount of training beats the actual competition and let me tell you the 200m ain’t no joke. But I walked away with two season bests and a lil lactic lol 😮‍💨”

“With years of experience, you learn what works and how to pivot when faced with challenges. This was my opportunity to gauge where I am and make adjustments to get to that final destination" Fraser-Pryce added.

Finally, the Jamaican acknowledged the support of her fans while she was away from action.

“While I was missing the track, you guys were missing me even more and I love that for us. LET’S GO !⁠ Season loading 🏃🏾‍♀️💨” she concluded.

Instagram Post

What happened to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce?

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the 2023 Laureus World Sport Awards Paris

In May 2023, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce announced her withdrawal from the season opener at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi. She revealed that she had injured her knee days before the grand championship. However, even after getting hurt, the athlete kept training, leading to further deterioration.

Besides announcing her withdrawal, the athlete was also disappointed about not being able to compete against some of the greatest athletes in the world. The Kip Keino Classic Tour, a top-tier one-day athletics championship, is a supremely anticipated event by track and field fans. This year’s event was held on May 13 at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya.