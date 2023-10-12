India’s 29-year-old star distance runner, Avinash Sable, has no plans to take a break after winning two medals -- a gold in 3000m steeplechase and silver in 5,000m—at the just concluded 19th Asian Games.

But, he wants to start his preparation for the Paris Olympic Games as soon as possible. His personal best and national record in 3000m steeplechase is 8:11:20s recorded last year in Birmingham.

“I will start my preparation from next week as I’ve nearly 10 months to prepare for the Paris Olympic Games,” the army distance runner said of his future plans.

Sable has qualified for the 3000m steeplechase event to compete at the July 26 to August 11 Paris Olympic Games in France. But, he has no plans to qualify for the 5,000m track event in which he won silver at the Asian Games.

“Steeplechase is a technical event and different from other distance races. That’s the reason I want to start my preparation early for next year and take advantage of the fitness gained this year,” Sable added. “Since Olympic Games are being held in France, I will opt to shift my training base to Europe.”

Sable is the second Indian athlete who wants to shift his training base to Europe ahead of the Paris Olympics. Javelin thrower Kishore Kumar Jena, who won silver at the Asian Games, also has similar plans.

At the Tokyo Olympics held in 2021, Sable was a finalist in the 3000m steeplechase event. However, after the Olympic Games in preparation for major international competitions in 2022, Sable along with a group of elite middle-and-long distance runners shifted their training base to Colorado Springs in the USA for four to five months.

Despite international exposure, Sable was unimpressive at the 2022 World Athletics Championships held in Eugene, USA. However, he went on to win silver at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Sable’s expectations were high this season. His target was to win a medal at the Budapest World Athletics Championships held from August 19 to 27 in Hungary.

According to the army runner, his overall performance in the 2023 season wasn’t as productive as expected despite winning two medals at the Asian Games.

“I will say things didn’t go on expected lines,” Sable added. “It was a painful experience to miss the final of the 3000m steeplechase in Budapest despite having good fitness.”

Sable was knocked out in the heats in Budapest. He also competed in four Diamond League competitions in Europe ahead of the World Championships but failed to finish in the top three.

“It was a good opportunity to learn during the one-day Diamond League events,” Sable added. “All the experience gained in 2023 will be a big advantage in preparation for the Paris Olympic Games.