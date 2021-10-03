Tokyo bids to host 2025 World Athletics Championships after successful Olympics and Paralympics

The Japan Association of Athletics Federations (JAAF) has reportedly made a bid to host the World Athletics Championships in 2025.

According to Japan news agency, Kyodo News, Tokyo is one of the candidates to organize the World Athletics Championships. They plan to take it on following a successful Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer.

Last year, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe told the JAAF that it would like Tokyo to host the Worlds in four years' time. He hinted at the city holding international competitions in the future.

'I've seen a stadium that will be a fitting venue for a future World Championships in track and field. It is our ambition, with the support of the municipalities and the local federations, for us to come back to this great city as soon as we possibly can," he said last October, according to the Insidethegames.biz report.

World Athletics is expected to choose a candidate in March 2022.

Earlier, the National Stadium in Tokyo was expected to be turned into a football venue. However, it is now likely to remain as a multi-sports facility.

The last time World Athletics Championships was held in Japan were in Osaka in 2007. Tokyo hosted the Worlds in 1991.

World Athletics Championships 2022 to be held in Eugene

The 2022 World Athletics Championships is set to be held in Eugene, Oregon in the US. The Worlds were originally planned to be held in 2021 but were later postponed to next year.

Also Read: World Anti-Doping Agency to review cannabis ban for athletes following Sha'Carri Richardson suspension

The 2023 edition of the World Athletics championships will be hosted by Budapest. Kenya, Morocco and South Africa had stated their interest in the past at hosting the 2025 World Athletics Championships. But these reports were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read

Also Read: AFI to conduct final trials for major international event, non-performing athletes will be dropped

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, the National Stadium held athletics sessions as well as the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far