Tokyo Marathon 2024: Top athletes and where to watch ft. Eliud Kipchoge, Timothy Kiplagat

The 2024 Tokyo Marathon is approaching with a promise of thrilling performances from athletes like Eliud Kipchoge, Timothy Kiplagat and Sifan Hassan. It is scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 3.

Organized by the Tokyo Marathon Foundation, it also serves as the Japan Marathon Championship Series, Marathon Grand Championship Final Challenge and Abbott World Marathon Majors Series XVI.

The grand spectacle will feature multiple events, including a Marathon for both men and women and a race for men (wheelchair) and women (wheelchair). It will also include the 10.7 km race for men and women for junior & youth, visually impaired, intellectually challenged, transplant, and wheelchair categories.

Around 38,000 runners are expected to participate in the marathon on Sunday. Both the marathon and the 10.7km race will begin from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building and will end at Tokyo Station/Gyoko-dori Ave and Nihombashi, respectively.

Where to watch the 2024 Tokyo Marathon?

Sifan Hassan at the 2023 Chicago Marathon.

All the times are as per JST.

The men's and women's marathons will begin at 9:10 am.

The 10.7km race is scheduled at 9:05 am.

The wheelchair marathon is also scheduled at 9:05 am.

Japanese fans can view the marathon on Nippon TV, Hulu, and TVer, NITTERE TADA. In the USA and Canada, fans can watch the action on Flo Sports, while fans in China can watch it on Great Sports Media.

ESPN International will televise the marathon in 47 countries, inlcuding territories of Latin America, the Caribbean and Brazil.

Athletes to watch out for at the 2024 Tokyo Marathon

The 2024 Tokyo Marathon will feature the legendary long-distance runner Eluid Kipchoge. The Olympic gold medalist previously won the Tokyo title in 2021 after registering 02.02.40.

The 39-year-old has secured 11 World Marathon Majors titles and will compete against three Kenyan athletes - Timothy Kiplagat, Kipkemoi Vincent, and Benson Kipruto.

The women's marathon will witness the 2023 Chicago and London marathon winner, Sifan Hassan. She clocked 2:18.33 in London in April 2023, and improved her time at the Chicago marathon by recording 2:13.44.

The list of internationally invited male athletes is given below:

Eliud Kipchoge (KEN)

Kipkemoi Vincent (KEN)

Timothy Kiplagat (KEN)

Benson Kipruto (KEN)

Hailemaryam Kiros (ETH)

Andualem Belay (ETH)

Tsegaye Getachew (ETH)

Chalu Deso (ETH)

Victor Kiplangat (UGA)

The list of internationally invited female athletes is given below:

Sifan Hassan (NED)

Amane Beriso Shankule (ETH)

Rosemary Wanjiru (KEN)

Lonah Chemtai Salpeter (ISR)

Tigist Abayechew (ETH)

Sutume Asefa Kebede (ETH)

Magdalena Shauri (TZA)

Buzunesh Getachew (ETH)

Meseret Abebayahau (ETH)

The list of Japanese invited male athletes is given below:

Kengo Suzuki

Ichitaka Yamashita

Kenya Sonota

Kyohei Hosoya

Kazuya Nishiyama

Yohei Ikeda

The list of Japanese invited female athletes is given below:

Hitomi Niiya

Yumi Yoshikawa