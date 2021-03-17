Tokyo Olympic-bound Avinash Sable betters 3000m steeplechase national record at Federation Cup

Indian 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable set a new national record with a timing of 8:20.20 at the ongoing Federation Cup Senior National Athletics Championships on Wednesday.

Sable recorded a timing of 8:20.20 to obliterate his earlier national record of 8:21.37 set at the 2019 World Championships.

The Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also congratulated the 26-year-old on achieving the feat.

"Congratulations to Avinash Sable for creating another national record! Avinash has already qualified for Tokyo Olympics. He set a new national record in men’s 3000m steeplechase with timing of 8:20.20 at the Federation Cup in Patiala. He broke his own record of 8:21.37," he tweeted.

Avinash Sable had earned his Tokyo Olympic ticket in 2019

In October 2019, Avinash Sable had qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after clocking an unbelievable 8:21.37 to finish 13th in the World Athletics Championships final. He also set a new national record in the process.

At the 2020 Delhi Half Marathon, Sable grabbed the headlines after clocking an impressive 1:00:30s to become the first Indian to run under 61 minutes over the distance.

Neeraj Chopra shines, Tajinderpal misses Olympic mark

In other notable results of the day, ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra bettered his previous record by almost two meters with an effort of 87.80m. Shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor produced a throw of 20.58m but fell short of the Olympic qualification mark of 21.10m.

On Tuesday, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar had qualified for the Olympics with an 8.26m effort in the ongoing Federation Cup. Sreeshankar bettered his personal best and rewrote his own national record with that performance.

So far, javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh, steeplechaser Avinash Sable, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, race walkers KT Irfan and Bhawna Jat, and the 4x400m mixed relay team have secured Tokyo Olympic berths for India in track and field.