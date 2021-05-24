Tokyo Olympics to have 10 Russians under ANA umbrella, says World Athletics

World Athletics has stated that Russia will have a maximum of 10 track and field athletes competing at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics under the neutral flag. The decision comes after the World Athletics Doping Review Board passed 23 Russian athletes to compete at international events in 2021.

Since 2015, Russia has been on the banned list for athletics. In 2019, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) suspended Russia from all major sporting events for four years. However, in December 2020, the sanction was reduced to two years.

“23 Russian athletes have met the exceptional eligibility criteria to compete in international competition as neutral athletes in 2021 under Eligibility Rule 3.2 while the Russian national federation (RusAF) remains suspended,” World Athletics said in a statement.

“There is no cap on the number of Russian athletes who may compete at international competitions in 2021 (outside of the Olympic Games and other championships), provided they have ANA (Authorised Neutral Athletes) status,” the statement further added.

World Athletics approves Russia's long reform plan

Meanwhile, the 10 athletes will be chosen by Russia itself based on the ANA status as to who they want to send for the Tokyo Olympics. The ANA scheme was first introduced in March last year but was suspended due to several violations. Earlier this year, World Athletics also approved Russia’s 31-page reform plan.

“However, the Council agreed that for the remainder of 2021, no more than 10 Russian athletes will be granted eligibility to compete as authorised neutral athletes at any championship competition, including the Tokyo Olympic Games, World Athletics Series events and the 2021 European U23 Championships,” the statement read.

As many as 29 Russian athletes competed at the 2019 World Athletics Championship in Doha under the ANA umbrella. Mariya Lasitskene (high jump) and Anzhelika Sidorova (pole vault) won gold medals while there were three more silver and one bronze medals among the athletes who competed under the neutral category.