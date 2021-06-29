Top Athletics Luzern: Neeraj Chopra withdraws from the competition, shifts focus on the Diamond league at Gateshead

Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra withdrew from the Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern, Top Athletics scheduled in Switzerland on Tuesday (June 29). The reason for pulling out of the tournament is still unknown. According to sources, Neeraj Chopra withdrew due to fatigue from participating in consecutive competitions.

Neeraj Chopra was one of the medal contenders at Top Athletics Luzern

The Indian athlete finished third with a throw of 86.79m at the Kourtane Games in Finland on Saturday. He had entered the competition as the second-best in the entry list with a distance of 88.07m. Vetter, who grabbed gold in Finland, currently has the best throw of the season (96.29m).

Their rivalry will resume at the Diamond League, which will be held on July 13. It will be the last preparatory competition before the duo leave for the Tokyo Olympics.

Neeraj Chopra’s chances of Tokyo Olympic medal improves

Neeraj Chopra will be one of the favorites for the podium finish in Tokyo. His chances improved after defending Olympic champion Thomas Roehler of Germany pulled out of the the games due to a back injury.

Earlier this month, Estonia’s Magnus Kirt, the 2019 world championship silver medalist, announced his withdrawal from the Olympics as well because of a leg injury.

The absence of two of the top throwers means India’s Neeraj Chopra has a better chance of winning an elusive medal in the track and field event.

London Olympics champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago registered a 89.12m throw at the Kourtane Games to win a silver medal.

Although, the current world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada did not have the best performance in Finland, he will be a favorite for a podium finish in Tokyo. Julian Webber of Germany could be the dark horse at the Tokyo Olympics.

Entry list for Top Athletics Luzern

Vetter Johannnes 96.29

Cakss Gatis 87.57

Hofmann Andreas 85.24

Weber Julian 84.51

Walcott Keshorn 82.84

Vesely Vétézslav 82.63

Seifert Bernhard 81.28

Gudmundson Sindri Hrafn 79.83

Jonsson Dagbjartur Dadi 79.57

Meier Tom 77.79

Conroy Remi 76.32

Wieland Simon 76.00

Di Sanza Franck 75.80

Sagawe Niklas 73.45

Limmer Linus 72.14

Carron Laurent 71.33

Schürch Bruno 70.57

Frank Erik 67.79

