Top Indian javelin thrower fails dope test

A top Indian athlete has been provisionally suspended after failing a dope test. The top athlete, a javelin thrower, is also an Olympian.

The athlete was tested during an out-of-competition test and is awaiting a hearing by the National Anti-Doping Agency's (NADA) disciplinary panel.

The test for the top athlete was conducted after the Tokyo Olympics. At the time of conducting the test, there was no national camp in operation.

The identity of the athlete in question is being withheld.

The athlete was part of a national camp conducted by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) from October 15 to December 31. However, after the camp was extended to March 31, the athlete's name was not included in the list.

Details regarding the banned substance found in the javelin thrower's sample are not known. It is also learnt that the athlete was a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) - an initiative to help athletes win medals at the Olympics.

The javelin thrower's samples have been sent abroad for testing as the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) was suspended last year.

Given the circumstances, there could be a slight delay in obtaining the results.

According to sources, the javelin thrower is now under provisional suspension. NADA will be conducting an enquiry very soon on the issue.

"The athlete in question unfortunately failed an out-of-competition dope test during a two-month period from the end of the Tokyo Olympics and start of the national camp," the source said.

"The athlete is now under provisional suspension, pending a NADA hearing," the source added.

The javelin thrower has won many laurels in his career so far, with the most notable being participation at the prestigious Olympics and also winning an Asian Championships medal.

