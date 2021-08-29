Twitterati applauds Nishad Kumar for winning India's second Paralympic medal by breaking Asian record

India's high-jump sensation Nishad Kumar rose to glory in the T47 event, as he won a silver medal on a Super Sunday.
The 21-year-old was paired against a stacked line-up of athletes, but was in top form and edged past his opponents to take home the silver.
He was up against two Americans, Roderick Townsend and Dallas Wise, for a medal position. The Indian had to settle for silver after Townsend went on to execute a stunning world record 2.15-meter jump.
Here's more on what transpired during the event.
Nishad Kumar wins silver medal at Paralympics
Nishad Kumar started off the competition with a 1.89-meter jump. He cleared that with ease and moved ahead with the lead.
His first failed attempt came in the 1.98-meter jump. Nishad had control of the competition until the 2.02-meter jump. But once the American jumpers entered the competition things got a bit tricky.
The Indian cleared the 2.02-meter distance on his very first attempt. His next one was a 2.06-meter jump. Nishad Kumar cleared it on his second attempt and assured himself of a medal.
Towards the end of the competition, it was all about Townsend. The American was already assured of a gold medal with a 2.09-meter jump. However, he was determined to break the world record.
Townsend succeeded in his attempt with a world record 2.15-meter jump. He kept trying for a 2.18-meter jump but could not clear the height.
However, none of that mattered as he had already bagged the gold.
Twitter reacts to Nishad Kumar's silver medal-winning performance
Nishad Kumar looked solid right from the very start. He was confident in his approach, which helped him get to the podium.
Nishad's stellar performance had fans all excited, as he went neck and neck with Townsend to secure the silver.
In the end, he shared the silver with Dallas Wise, as both of them succeeded in the 2.06-meter jump and failed to clear the 2.09-meter mark . Twitterati congratulated the Indian on a stellar performance.