Twitterati applauds Nishad Kumar for winning India's second Paralympic medal by breaking Asian record

India's high-jump sensation Nishad Kumar rose to glory in the T47 event, as he won a silver medal on a Super Sunday.

The 21-year-old was paired against a stacked line-up of athletes, but was in top form and edged past his opponents to take home the silver.

He was up against two Americans, Roderick Townsend and Dallas Wise, for a medal position. The Indian had to settle for silver after Townsend went on to execute a stunning world record 2.15-meter jump.

Here's more on what transpired during the event.

Nishad Kumar wins silver medal at Paralympics

Nishad Kumar started off the competition with a 1.89-meter jump. He cleared that with ease and moved ahead with the lead.

His first failed attempt came in the 1.98-meter jump. Nishad had control of the competition until the 2.02-meter jump. But once the American jumpers entered the competition things got a bit tricky.

The Indian cleared the 2.02-meter distance on his very first attempt. His next one was a 2.06-meter jump. Nishad Kumar cleared it on his second attempt and assured himself of a medal.

Towards the end of the competition, it was all about Townsend. The American was already assured of a gold medal with a 2.09-meter jump. However, he was determined to break the world record.

Townsend succeeded in his attempt with a world record 2.15-meter jump. He kept trying for a 2.18-meter jump but could not clear the height.

However, none of that mattered as he had already bagged the gold.

