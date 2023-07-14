Twitter reacts as Shaili Singh wins silver in Long Jump at Asian Athletics Championship 2023

Shaili Singh grabbed silver in the Women's Long Jump Final on day 3 of the Asian Athletics Championships 2023. The teenager impressed everyone on Friday (July 14) with her performance.

Shaili Singh and Seventeen other athletes geared up for the final of the event in the afternoon on Friday after the qualifying session on day 2 was called off because of rain.

The Indian star took the lead with her first attempt, reaching 6.54m. However, she could not better it in the following five attempts. Her sequence ended as 6.54m, 6.22m, 6.22m, 6.28m, 6.09m, 6.02m.

Japan's Sumire Hata had a slow start to the final, making 6.36m in the first attempt and fouling in the second. Her best attempt of the night came at T6, where she ended with 6.97m to clinch the gold medal. Her sequence was- 6.36m, x, 6.52m, 6.74m, 6.59m, 6.97m.

Fans were pleased with the Indian prodigy's performance and took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian athlete.

It's silver for Shaili Singh!🥈The 19-year-old leapt 6.54m to make the podium in the women's long jump competition.

With the silver, Shaili Singh has a good chance of making it to the World Championships in Budapest. The Indian athlete is currently in 36th place in the Road to Budapest rankings.

Notably, the first 36 athletes in the World Rankings will qualify for the event. This silver medal will push the teenager's rankings further and is likely to qualify for the mega event.

Ancy Sojan finishes 4th

India's Ancy Sojan had a close battle with China's Zhong Jiawei for the Bronze medal. The Indian led the competition until the fifth attempt after a 6.41m finish on the second attempt. However, Zhong Jiawei's attempt of 6.46m helped her grab the bronze medal. The Chinese athlete had three foul attempts out of her six but still managed to finish in the third position amongst 18 athletes on Friday.

Ancy Sojan's attempts were 6.18m, 6.41m, x, 6.25m, 5.97m and 6.24m. China's Zhong Jiawei ended with x, 6.15m, x, 6.23m, 6.46m, x.