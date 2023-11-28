Two-time Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu fires the Los Angeles Chargers Cannon while attending their NFL clash vs Baltimore Ravens

Athing Mu, two-time Olympic gold medalist, and 2022 800m World Champion, was recently spotted enjoying a new sport. The sprinter was present at the Baltimore Ravens vs the Los Angeles Chargers game on Sunday night at the SoFi stadium.

The American, who holds the national and continental U-20 record for the 800m, fired the cannon for the Chargers, which is a rare honor.

Mu was joined by fellow sprinters Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall as they cheered for their teams and posed for photos on the field.

Later, Athing Mu was all smiles as she was spotted in the stands. Dressed in a white tank top and oversized black jacket, she enthusiastically waved to fans as the commentator listed her achievements in the world of track and field in the background.

Meanwhile, on her end of the field, Mu has had a lukewarm start to 2023. The athlete ran only one 800m race all season before the Budapest World Athletics Championships. In Budapest however, she was back to her winning ways, finishing with a bronze behind Kenya's Mary Moraa and Britain's Keely Hodgkinson.

Speaking in a press address after the race, Mu had said,

“I’m happy with the result. I jumped to a whole new training group last year, I’m learning a whole lot. I’m doing different things than I’ve done my whole entire career. I’m super young. I’ve done a lot of great things starting at 19.”

"Just because I got bronze today, that’s not going to take anything away from my resume. It’s not going to take anything away from what people expect of me or what they think about me. This is a growing experience. I started off really well, super young. So, I mean, it’s always going to be on my plate no matter how far I go in the sport," she added.

Athing Mu's career highlights

Athing Mu started running at the age of six and was an immediate prodigy. She broke multiple records as a junior, including the World Record in the U-20 indoor 800m.

In 2021, Mu dominated the trials for the US Olympic team, clocking a 1:56.07, which was a world-leading time and the second-fastest result in American history. She went on to dominate the Olympics in a similar manner, running a 1:55.21s, and leading the pack from start to finish. That same year the American was voted to be the World Athletics Female Rising Star of the Year.

In 2022, Athing Mu added another title to her list when she won the 800m event at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, becoming the first American to do so. This also made her the youngest woman in history to own an Olympic and World Championship gold in an individual track and field event simultaneously.