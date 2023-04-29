U-20 Nationals: Laxita, Antima, Siddharth secure Asian U-20 championship berths

The 2023 edition of the U-20 Nationals commeneced on Friday, April 28 in India. The event is organized by the Athletics Federation of India, the governing organization for athletics in India, and is associated with World Athletics, AAA, and the Indian Olympic Association.

On the first evening of the AFI National Junior U20 Athletics Championships here on Friday, Gujarat's Laxita Vinod Sandilea ran a personal best to win the 1500-meter race. Ruhi Bohra of Delhi utilized the Gujarat girl's speed to reduce her personal best and qualify for the Asian U20 Championships in Yecheon, South Korea, in June.

Laxita's previous best was the 4:27.38s, set on May 20, last year, when she won silver at the Gymnasiade in Caen, France. On February 3, the Business Administration student recorded 4:45.71s to earn a bronze medal at the Khelo India Youth Games in Bhopal.

Antima Pal of Uttar Pradesh qualified for the Indian team after running her first sub-17 minute 5000m race. Her previous best time was reduced from the 17:07.25s to 16:47.59s.

Bushra Khan of Madhya Pradesh guaranteed that her choice to increase her distance from 1500m to 5000m paid off, as she too met the qualifying level.

Great outing for youngesters on Day 1 of the U-20 Nationals

Siddharth Choudhary won the men's shot put (6kg) with a personal best of 19.11m, bettering his 17.04m record at the U20 Federation Cup in Nadiad in June. With his first attempt over 18.21m, he qualified for the Asian Championships, but he had two fouls and a long wait before registering his best effort on the final try.

Jaidev Dikka of Delhi qualified with his last attempt, exceeding the qualifying mark of 18.10m with an effort of 18.20m. Sujit Tikode (Maharashtra), Shivaji Parashu Madappagoudra (Karnataka), and Naresh Chopra (Rajasthan) claimed podium places in the men's 5000m.

Meanwhile, while Sagar (Haryana) became the fourth runner to finish inside the qualifying standards of the 14:45.00s to kickstart the busy opening day's proceedings, which saw ten athletes achieve qualifying marks.

