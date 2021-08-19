U20 World Athletics Championships Shotput: Can Amandeep Singh Dhaliwal create history in Kenya?

Amandeep Singh will look to create history at the U20 World Athletics Championships when he steps into the 2.1m ring in the final of shotput on Thursday. If he manages to finish at the podium, he would be the first Indian thrower to win a medal in any age group in the event. However, he needs to deliver his best to do so.

The Punjab-born thrower progressed to the final after finishing 11th in the qualifiers with a best throw of 17.92m. He barely touched the qualifying mark of 19.20m.

Only three throwers got automatic qualification on Wednesday. Cuba’s Juan Carley Gomez finished first with the throw of 19.66m. Belarus’ Yauheni Bryhi and Authorized Neutral Athlete Semen Borodayev finished second and third respectively. Bryhi threw the 6 kg metal ball 19.28m, while Borodayev registered a 19.22m throw.

The remaining qualification was done on the basis of the best performance. Amandeep Singh Dhaliwal and Turkey’s Melih Gokalp are the only two throwers who could not cross the 18m mark.

Who are the favorites in U20 World Athletics Championships event?

While there have been medals in other field events such as javelin, discus and long jump, no Indian has ever been able to finish on the podium in shotput.

Amandeep Singh Dhaliwal will need to throw at least 19m to be in contention for a medal at the U20 World Athletics Championships.

Turkey’s Savas Parlak, Kosova’s Muhamet Ramadani and Gomez will be the favorites to win the medal.

Parlak has the second best season throw of 19.96m. Ramadani is third on the list with 19.92m, while Gomez has thrown 19.78m. The Kosovan and Turkish throwers are fourth and eighth in the qualifying rounds respectively but would still be in contention for a medal.

The event will take place at 5:50 pm IST. The live streaming U20 World Athletics Championships event will be available on the World Athletics YouTube channel.

Edited by Diptanil Roy