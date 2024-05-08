UAE Athletics Grand Prix 2024: Santhosh Kumar finishes third in 400m hurdles; Twinkle settles for fifth spot in 800m final

A total of nine athletes reached the finals of different events in the UAE Athletics Grand Prix 2024. 400m hurdler Santosh Kumar Tamilarasan achieved the third position in the final while Twinkle Chaudhary secured the fifth spot in the women’s 800m final.

In the men's 400m hurdles event, Santosh Kumar put up the best performance among all Indian athletes in the campaign, clocking 50.32 seconds to finish in the third spot in the final.

Marc Anthony Ibrahim of Lebanon and Le Roux Hamman of South Africa secured the top two spots with 49.35 and 50.22 seconds, respectively.

In the men's shot put event, India's Dhanvir Singh put up quite a poor show with a throw of 19m to secure the eighth spot in the final. In his first attempt, he threw a distance of 18.46. He touched 18.58m, 18.92m, and 18.77m in the second, third, and fourth attempts. However, his best came in the sixth attempt with a throw of 19m.

In the men's 100m dash final, Indian athlete Gurvinder Singh clocked 10.55 seconds to finish at the 14th rank. Italian sprinter Chituru Ali finished on top with a timing of 10.06 seconds. In the women's 100m dash, India's Srenidhe Ravikumar secured the 21st rank with a timing of 13.20 seconds.

In the men's long jump final, India's Muhammad Anees Yahiya stood at the sixth spot, covering a distance of 7.76m. Though he started off with distances of 7.6m, 7.58m, and 7.65m in the first three attempts, he bagged his best in the fourth attempt with a distance of 7.76m in the UAE Athletics Grand Prix.

Twinkle Chaudhary bagged the fifth spot in the women's 800m final, clocking a timing of 2:03.11 seconds. Kenya's Nelly Jepkosgei bagged the top spot with a timing of 2:00.65 seconds.

In the javelin throw final, India's Sahil Silwal and Vikrant Malik finished in the sixth and seventh ranks, covering the distance of 75.69m and 73.78m. In the men's 200m race, India's Pranav Onair secured the 17th rank with a timing of 21.69 seconds in the UAE Athletics Grand Prix.

UAE Athletics Grand Prix 2024: Indian athletes' results

Men’s 400m hurdles - #3 Santosh Kumar - 50.32 seconds

Men’s shot put - #8 Dhanvir Singh - 19m

Men’s 100m - #14 Gurvinder Singh - 10.55 seconds

Women’s 100m - #21 Srenidhe Ravikumar - 13.20 seconds

Men’s long jump - #6 Muhammad Anees - 7.76m

Women’s 800m - #5 Twinkle Chaudhary - 2:03.11 seconds

Men’s javelin throw - #6 Sahil Silwal - 75.69m, #7. Vikrant Malik - 73.78m

Men’s 200m - #17 Pranav Onair - 21.69 seconds