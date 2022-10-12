Uganda’s star distance runner Jacob Kiplimo pulls out of Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon

Uganda’s star distance runner Jacob Kiplimo has pulled out of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon scheduled to be held this weekend. He was the biggest attraction of the race that is being held after a gap of one year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Uganda’s 21-year-old Olympic and World bronze medallist in men’s 10,000m track race announced his withdrawal on the social media platform (Facebook) on Tuesday.

“Friends of New Delhi and India I’m sorry I will not be in your country for the Vedanta Delhi half marathon. I wish all the runners best of luck and to the race organizers and sponsors to keep that race one of the best in the world (sync). I promise that one day I will be there,” Kiplimo said on his social media.

The organizers of the Delhi Half Marathon --- Procam International, however, were reluctant to share the details of Uganda’s star runner withdrawal.

“Kiplimo’s team management is yet to confirm whether he will compete or not,” an official associated with Delhi Half Marathon told Sportskeeda on Wednesday.

Kiplimo also won 5,000m and 10,000m track gold at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. In the absence of Kiplimo, the elite field in the foreign category is wide open.

Muktar Edris of Ethiopia, the 5,000m world champion in 2017 and 2019 and Kenya's Felix Kipoech, Berlin Half Marathon winner in 2021 are among the most prominent runners from Africa that have confirmed their entry.

Irine Cheptai and Stella Chesang of Kenya are among the favorites to win the elite international women’s race.

Runners from East African countries, particularly the Rift Valley, are the main attraction of road racing circuits across the globe. Top runners from Kenya and Ethiopia are expected to contest for the lion's share of the $268,000 prize money.

The winner of the elite international 21km race in the men and women’s categories will take home $ 27,000. The top 10 finishers in both men and women’s races will also be eligible for the cash award.

The race will be flagged off from the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 16.

